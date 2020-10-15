It’s the halfway point of the high school football season in Wisconsin.
In Week 3, the Daily Union’s five local teams went 3-1. Lake Mills and Johnson Creek captured resounding victories after losses, while Cambridge bounced back from its loss with a one-point victory.
Lakeside Lutheran was the lone team in the coverage area to not play a game on Friday. Here’s how the teams look to fair in Week 4.
Lake Mills (2-1) vs. Watertown (2-1)
Week 3: The L-Cats responded to its second regular-season loss in as many years with a 48-7 victory over Kewaskum. The Goslings scored 17 points in the third quarter on their way to a 43-16 victory over Sauk Prairie.
What to watch: The offenses will contrast. Lake Mills is averaging 38 points per game with senior quarterback Adam Moen passing for 832 yards and accounting for 13 touchdowns in three games. Watertown is scoring 29.3 points per game, passing for only 372 yards, but collecting 572 on the ground.
Who to watch: Senior Jaxson Retrum has been the No. 1 receiver for the L-Cats this season, but junior Michael Stenbroten had a big game in Week 3. The wideout hauled in five catches for 107 yards and also took a 27-yard jet sweep to the house. Stenbroten could continue to flourish in the L-Cats high-powered attack.
Watertown quarterback Caleb Huff nearly passed and rushed for over 100 yards last week. The junior went 7-10 with 99 yards and a score through the air and added 116 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown on the ground. It’s hard for any quarterback to match Moen’s prowess, but Huff does seem to have some nice tools in his bag,
Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) vs. Kewaskum (0-1)
Week 3: The Warriors were not able to play last week, while the Indians opened up their season with a 48-7 loss to Lake Mills.
What to watch: Kewaskum clearly struggled with Lake Mills’ passing offense, giving up a whopping 48 points. While Lakeside can pass, they certainly prefer the run (632 rushing yards vs. 120 passing yards). We’ll see Friday if the Indians are more capable of slowing down a run-first offense in the team’s second game.
Who to watch: Lakeside senior Brendan McKenna only has four touches this year, but he’s made them count. McKenna has rushed the ball four times for 58 yards this season, good for 14.5 yards per rush. He also has scored once on the ground. Look for McKenna to make some more plays with his limited looks.
Cambridge (2-1) vs. Randolph (3-0)
Week 3: Cambridge squeaked out a 7-6 victory over Markesan. Randolph continued its early stretch of dominance with a 52-0 win over St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy.
What to watch: Can the Blue Jays slow down the Rockets? Randolph’s points in the three games this season: 48, 42, 52. That’s 142 points in total. After a 45-point outburst in Week 1, Cambridge has been held in check offensively the last two games. The Blue Jays have scored just 10 points in the last two games combined. Cambridge could win via another defensive battle like last week’s 7-6 win over Markesan, but the offense will likely need to find its Week 1-form against Randolph.
Who to watch: Junior Trey Colts was a player to watch Week 2 — mostly highlighting his offensive skills — but needs to be highlighted once again after his defensive effort against Markesan. Colts was moved from safety to extended middle linebacker last week and racked up 18 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Colts will be a key cog in slowing down the Rockets.
Randolph senior Zach Paul has rushed for 452 yards this season and has found the end zone seven times with no fumbles. Overall, the Rockets have rushed for 1,193 yards this season. A stat to show the potency of Paul and dominance of Randolph: Paul is averaging 150.7 yards per game this season on the ground. The Randolph defense has given up a total of 146 yards rushing in its three games.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-3) vs. Dodgeland (0-1)
Week 3: Palmyra-Eagle was defeated by unbeaten Marshall, 35-0, at home. In a similar fashion to the Panthers, Dodgeland opened up its season last week with a 40-0 defeat to Wisconsin Dells.
What to watch: Both teams struggled last week, especially early. Palmyra-Eagle gave up 15 first-quarter points, while Dodgeland surrendered 20. The team to grab the lead early should be able to shake off its tough Week 3 and start to build momentum.
Who to watch: Palmyra-Eagle senior Ryan Carpenter had some nice moments during Palmyra-Eagle’s loss last week. Carpenter was the Panthers’ most effective runner last week, carrying the ball 14 times for 67 yards. On defense, Carpenter made a heads up play with an interception off a deflected pass.
No Bluejays
Johnson Creek was scheduled to play Deerfield this Friday, but the game was unable to be played.
