JEFFERSON - Eleven members of the Jefferson High School forensics team advanced to state competition following district competition earlier this month.
The entire team had advanced through subdistrict and conference meets earlier in the season, earning the team conference title, as well as participating in an invitational meet, in which one team member earned individual honors in the finalists round.
Participating team members include:
Kate Utrie, conference champ in poetry; Kiara Cherry, conference champ in radio speaking; Rowan Wilson, conference champ in prose; Brian Siegler, conference champ in oratory; Kateri Kawleski, conference champ in informative speech; Hunter Jacobson, conference champ in Moments in History; Joanna Guevara, conference champ in informative speech; Joey Shoop in prose; Vanessa Ganser in informative speech; Tiffany Cassidy in impromptu speaking; Sara Germundson in prose; and Tori Turner in informative speech.
Siegler, Shoop, Ganser, Kawleski, Cherry, Wilson, Guevara, Utrie, Jacobson, Germundson and Turner all qualified for state, which will take place at DeForest High School on April 8.
Earning team honors were Promising Freshman Kateri Kawleski, Promising Sophomore Kiara Cherry; Promising Junior Brian Siegler, Spirit Award winner Hunter Jacobson, and team MVPs Kate Utrie and Rowan Wilson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.