JEFFERSON - During the 2015-16 school year, Andriy Chumak of Ukraine was right in the heart of this small Wisconsin community.
He may be gone from Jefferson, but he remains in local residents' hearts as he keeps in touch from war-torn Kyiv, the capital of his embattled home country.
His former host parent, Georgann Schacht, who works in the school library, has been posting his messages so the teachers who knew him and the older students who met him when they were middle schoolers can stay abreast of how he's holding up.
"Through the years, he has stayed in contact with me," Schacht said.
"With the tense situation that's been going on in Ukraine for the last several years, we'd video chat every couple of months," she said. "Since the invasion, we have been in contact every day."
Chumak lives in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, where he has been working in information technology. His parents live in Western Ukraine near the Polish border, with his younger sister.
All are in good shape so far, and they are not eager to leave the country since it would mean leaving Chumak's father behind. (All men age 18 through 60 are required to stay to help defend their country, although women and children are free to leave Ukraine.)
Chumak himself has been exempted from the requirement so far, having tested out of the normal two years of military service most young men undertake right after high school. Instead, he went on to college and entered the field of IT, working for a gaming company.
Following the invasion, the regular rhythms of life all but stopped in Ukraine. It's Schacht's understanding that Chumak is still able to do some work from his home computer, but not much.
In the meantime, he has pitched in any way he can, donating blood and standing in hours-long lines to pick up food for distribution to the front lines and through charity organizations.
One day, he spent all day making pizzas to be delivered to the homeland defense.
Recently, the city has been under a 24-hour curfew and he has had to remain in his apartment - windows duct-taped - unless he is specifically authorized to go elsewhere.
The only other place he can go is the area bomb shelter, Schacht relayed.
If that's necessary, he said, he sleeps on a camp bed, bringing light, easy-to-carry blankets along.
For Schacht, who has been like a second mother to Chumak, being in such close touch with her former exchange son has been both comforting and wrenching.
Many times she has offered to host him again if he decides to leave Ukraine, but family ties and a love of his home country have kept him in place.
"Every day, I tell him to stay safe and to be prepared," Schacht said. "He still has electricity. He still has access to money. His company has graciously continued to provide some wages. He has what he needs, for now, but the situation could change.
"It's getting harder and harder," Schacht said.
Recently, the host mom said, Chumak has started talking with his girlfriend about possibly getting her out of the country.
His family is a concern too, but for now they really want to stay together. Furthermore, they don't know what they'd do or where they'd go if they were to leave Ukraine.
When she talks to Chumak, Schacht said, she tries not to bring up any news she's heard about how the invasion is going: he has plenty of news coming through his phone, and he doesn't need to be hit over the head with the precarious situation everyone in his country is in.
"We're hopeful, but sometimes the news is not good," Schacht said. "We just hope he and his family can stay safe."
Even when Chumak was staying with her as an exchange student, Schacht said, they'd occasionally talk about the situation in his home country and the political unrest that has plagued that region since 2014.
"Even at the time, I didn't know if I'd ever see him again once he returned to Ukraine," Schacht said. "I definitely wouldn't be traveling to Ukraine under the circumstances, but had always talked about meeting in Europe some day.
As the war heated up in his home country in the past few weeks, Chumak has received many messages of solidarity and support from his former teachers, classmates and friends from his one-time home in Jefferson.
Schacht has shared messages from Chumak on a bulletin board in the social studies area of the high school's academic wing. Staff members and students have added messages of support right on the bulletin board, decorating hearts and sending their thoughts and prayers for his safety and well-being.
One former teacher, English teacher Julie Paucek, made a paper flower in Ukraine's national colors, which decorates a corner of the board.
The bulletin board gives those who knew Chumak a way to reach out. It has also provided a means for younger students who might never have had the chance to meet the Ukrainian student to gain perspective on what's happening in that country, and a sense of what it must feel like to be in the middle of a war zone.
"When this all started, the kids here didn't have a real sense of connection to Ukraine and what's happening there," Schacht said. "They are living in peace. It's quiet here. They haven't had a lot of chance to see what's happening beyond our little community.
"What's happening in Ukraine really is rocking the world," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.