PORTAGE — A former Lake Mills man has been identified as the victim in a suspicious death in the Town of Leeds Friday night, Sept. 27.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Keith R. Wolf, 35, of Poynette.
Wolf died of a gunshot wound, and authorities now are treating the death as a homicide.
Wolf lived in Lake Mills for about five years and worked at Crystal Farms. He is a graduate of Deerfield High School.
A news release from the sheriff’s department stated that there is no more information available at this time.
Wolf was found dead Friday night after, according to his wife, he was checking for a potential intruder after they heard a noise in the basement, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Wolf took a gun with him to the basement.
According to the original news release, his wife called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Friday saying her husband was shot.
Officials said they arrived at the house on Bradley Road and found Wolf dead in the basement, but the police K-9 unit could not find anyone else in the area.
Police found his wife and a small child unharmed and hiding in another room.
