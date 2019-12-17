JEFFERSON — A 29-year-old former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dputy was charged Tuesday with one count of felony burglary.
Janelle Gericke was employed at the sheriff’s office in the Jail Division from February 2016 to July 3, 2019, when she was terminated, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. She faces a maximum sentence of 12 years and six months’ imprisonment and a $25,000 fine if convicted of the crime.
Gericke only has been charged with one count, but the criminal complaint describes seven instances in which she was seen in person or on surveillance video outside of people’s homes, apparently “casing” them.
Once, she was caught on camera outside the home of another sheriff’s office employee who had sent an email to law enforcement countywide that she would be out of state for two days.
Another time, Gernicke reportedly was seen at a residence as the homeowners were heading out to go trick-or-treating with their child. The husband and the wife’s father were in the same bowling league as Gericke, according to the complaint.
In more than one instance, Gericke was seen on surveillance footage while the homeowners were at the funeral of a family member, the complaint states. The deceased person’s online obituary would mention the surviving relatives, along with the date and time of funeral services — giving Gericke her targets, the complaint said.
The sheriff’s office began a criminal investigation into the crimes Feb. 24, 2018, according to the complaint. That is when Deputy Jeremy Franke responded to a report of a Watertown burglary at the home of an 82-year-old man.
The man and his family returned from his long-term girlfriend’s funeral to find a note inside his front door, according to the complaint.
“I was here to pick up stuff through Facebook. I came into the house and the items weren’t by the door. So I didn’t leave my money. I tried Facebook messaging you, but you haven’t responded,” the note stated.
The Facebook store excuse was Gericke’s go-to in the event she was seen at a person’s home, according to the complaint.
Surveillance footage showsd a silver Chevrolet Cobalt arriving in the Watertown home’s driveway while the family was at the funeral, according to the complaint. Three minutes after the car arrives, a white woman with dark hair wearing a parka, yoga pants and Ugg-style boots approaches the front door with a piece of paper in her hand. She rings the doorbell, checks the handle, pulls something out of her pocket and uses it to open the door, the complaint states.
The homeowner said in the complaint that he found a cabinet in his bedroom with the door open and he was missing his checkbook.
More than a year later, state investigators found Gericke’s fingerprints on the note, according to the complaint.
Eight months after the Watertown incident — Halloween 2018 — Gericke allegedly arrived at the residence of her bowling league partner.
Again, Gericke mentioned she was using Facebook Marketplace, the complaint states. She also said “I didn’t know this was your house.”
Two more months passed before Gericke was seen by Sheriff’s Deputy David Drayna at the home of a Lake Mills municipal employee during his funeral services.
Drayna was driving past the home in his unmarked squad car when he saw someone standing on the deceased man’s front porch, the complaint states. When he asked who she was and what she was doing there, Drayna recognized his co-worker.
Gericke — who was pregnant at the time — said she was purchasing a baby item off Facebook Marketplace.
Later that night, Gericke texted Drayna a photo of a baby swing and said she found the right address, the complaint states.
On Feb. 7, 2019, almost one year after the initial incident, a Fort Atkinson family came home from their son’s funeral to find a woman matching Gericke’s description in their kitchen.
The family later identified Gericke in a photo lineup, the complaint states.
When the family got home, she told them she was responding to a Facebook posting and that she worked for the sheriff’s office, according to the complaint.
The family said she left in a gray Chevrolet and there was a black Labrador dog in the back seat.
In April 2019, one of Gericke’s co-workers sent an email to the entire Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from surrounding law enforcement agencies stating that she would be out of state, the complaint states. While she was out of town, a woman was seen on surveillance video trying to enter the empty home through both the front door and rear sliding glass door.
A few days later, another sheriff’s office employee recognized Gericke in the surveillance footage. A deputy approached Gericke about this video footage, but she denied it was she.
It was at this time, the investigation into all the incidents was handed over to the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, according to the release.
In early May, state investigators were conducting a stakeout of Gericke’s Jefferson home. While surveilling the residence, investigators saw a silver 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and a black Labrador.
On June 14, 2019, agents found an online obituary for a person with relatives in Fort Atkinson that day and began a surveillance operation, according to the complaint.
Gericke was seen driving from her home to the home of one of the funeral attendees, the complaint states. An investigator saw Gericke walking around the house trying to find an open door before giving up and driving away.
Ten minutes later, Gericke was seen by investigators at another Fort Atkinson home. With her infant in the back seat of the car, Gericke tried to enter the home, failed and returned to her vehicle, according to the complaint.
In a statement, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath apologized for the “embarassment and mistrust” Gericke has caused.
The sheriff’s office declined to comment further at the request of the DOJ.
This is not the first law enforcement officer in Jefferson County to face criminal charges in 2019. In March, former City of Jefferson Police Officer Daniel R. Johnson was charged with misconduct in public office after he was accused of trading confidential information for sexual favors.
Gericke is scheduled for an initial appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 30, at 1:15 p.m.
