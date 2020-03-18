After meeting briefly in closed session, Fort Atkinson City Council members Tuesday unanimously approved the sale of 7.791 acres of land in the south-side Robert L. Klement Business Park to Mickelson Investments, LLP, doing business as RB Scott Company, for $155,820 and authorized signing of the buyer’s counter-offer No. 1.
“As discussed at the previous meeting, the city received an offer to purchase land in the Klement Business Park from Mickelson Investments, LLP, doing business as RB Scott Company,” City Manager Matt Trebatoski said. “RB Scott is a specialized dealer of process equipment and wear parts for the sand and gravel, crush stone, frac sand and recycling industries. They are looking at constructing an industrial facility of approximately 10,000 to 12,000 square feet in the business park.”
Since the initial offer, he said, the city and business have exchanged some counter-offers and have come to an agreement on the terms.
“RB Scott is offering to purchase just under eight acres of property from the city for a cost of $155,820 which comes to $20,000 per acre,” Trebatoski indicated.
"I just want to say it's really nice to see that we're doing something with the Klement Business Park, and it's nice to see that this (offer) came in from the change of our listing agent," council member Chris Scherrer remarked. "So, good to see something's happening."
Meanwhile Tuesday, the council:
• Approved a request to hold the annual Fort Koshkonong Rendezvous event Memorial Day weekend, May 22-24, at Rock River Park, and to waive the gun discharge ordinance to allow the discharge of black powder guns during the event.
• Approved a request by the Hoard Historical Museum to close Foster Street, from South Fourth Street East to Whitewater Avenue, for Dairy Day at the MOOseum event June 20 to allow for the cow parade.
• Approved a request to pursue a proclamation from the State of Wisconsin declaring the City of Fort Atkinson be named Intersectional Peony City of Wisconsin. The purpose of the proclamation is, in part, to recognize Fort Atkinson’s distinction as the city with the largest public intersectional peony garden in North America.
The Hoard Historical Museum plans again to recognize Roger and Sandra Anderson of Fort Atkinson for their expertise in intersectional peonies at a gathering June 6 and is requesting the same designation from the state. The display of peonies is available for viewing at the museum by all visitors.
• Approved a request by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce to hold the farmers market in the parking lot across from the U.S. Postal Service office on Saturdays, May 1 through Oct. 31, and to close South Water Street East on six occasions for special Art Saturdays.
• Approved a request by Race Day Events to hold the Fort 14 and 5k run on Saturday, June 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon, at Griffin Ford, 1642 Janesville Ave. The event draws between 300 and 400 runners.
• Reviewed and approved bids for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department fire station renovation and expansion project which, as a group, fall within the budgeted amount for the project of $5.5 million.
Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said his department accepted the lowest possible bids in all instances that it could, and that there is $143,000 in unassigned contingency to cover any change-orders that occur. He said he hopes to complete the project under budget.
• Reviewed and approved the annual report on stormwater permit and authorized signatures by proper officials.
City Engineer Andy Selle said in 2019 the city completed the updated Stormwater Management Plan and also finished construction on the Larsen Lagoon project, completed in June. In addition, he said, the city instituted an illicit discharge monitoring program, sending letters to residents blowing grass in the street — a large source of phosphorous — and issued several citations for illegal discharge into the storm sewer system of oil and sediment.
“We continue to make progress in ensuring our stormwater entering the Bark and Rock Rivers is as clean as today’s technology allows,” Selle said. “We have come a long way since utilizing the river as a conduit for untreated sewage and waste in the early 1900s. Use of the rivers is visibly increasing and they are being viewed as an asset in our community, a direct result of city effort and dollars, and certainly a sound investment for our community.”
To date, he said, no comments, concerns or questions have been raised by the public review of the report.
• Heard an update by Fire Chief Rausch on the use of fire-fighting foam containing PFAS suspected of environmental and health-related issues.
“At this time, there is no need to change the status of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department’s foam inventory or its operations of how we use the foam, as we meet the standards, regulations and laws currently in place with the State of Wisconsin and federal government guidelines,” Rausch said. “We expect that, at some point, those requirements may change but we do not want to purchase other products which may not be as effective or may ultimately still not meet newly developed constraints.”
• Approved a quote from Sherwin Industries, Milwaukee, in the low-bid amount of $8,036 for a walk-behind line striper with bead dispenser for the Department of Public Works as budgeted.
• Approved a quote for a new backhoe for the Department of Public Works from Brooks Tractor, Sun Prairie, for $85,516 after trade-in of the existing equipment that is 22 years old.
• Approved a quote for a new winch kit for a brush chipper for the Department of Public Works, as budgeted, from Bobcat of Janesville in the amount of $6,063.59.
• Approved a quote for a new asphalt roller for the Department of Public Works, as budgeted, from Miller-Bradford & Risberg Inc. in the amount of $38,404 plus an additional $400 for service, parts and engine manuals for a total of $38,804.
• Approved a quote for a new asphalt roller trailer for the Department of Public Works, as budgeted, from RA Adams Enterprises Inc., McHenry, Ill., for $11,940 plus an additional $125 to cover the cost of registration and licensing, for a total of $12,065.
• Reviewed and approved quotes for asset-management and employees’ time-management software modules, as budgeted, not to exceed $13,000.
• Approved denying an operator license for Christopher Carlson as the applicant does not meet the requirements that allow him to be eligible for an operator license based on the background check conducted by Police Chief Adrian Bump.
• Approved granting operator licenses for 2018-20 to Kendra Dean and Philip Graves of Lions Quick Mart, and Joel Osmundson of the American Legion.
