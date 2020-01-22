The City of Fort Atkinson is applying for a major grant to fund two bike path projects costing a total of more than $1 million.
The two projects align with the city’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) study, according to city engineer Andy Selle, and run along South Main Street moving south to the city limits and along Blackhawk Drive beginning at North Main Street and ending at Fort Atkinson High School.
“Neither of these roads have any meaningful sidewalk; we really wanted to get at these because there is no pedestrian pathway,” Selle told the Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday.
The Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) Grant is a combination of state and federal money that is intended for larger projects. Wisconsin’s TAP funding includes more than $7 million, with half of that intended for areas with populations of more than 200,000 people and half intended for smaller urban and rural areas such as Fort Atkinson.
In the past, the city received $57,600 in TAP funding to pay for its 2016 Safe Routes to School study. That study, on which these projects are based, included a number of recommendations for citywide improvements to pedestrian and bicycle movement around Fort Atkinson.
The funds for the TAP grant projects will be split between the state and municipal government, with 80 percent of the financial burden on the state and 20 percent on the city. Construction for projects that receive the grant funding must be started within four years and completed within six years.
The project running along Blackhawk Drive is expected to cost $610,000, while the South Main Street project has an estimated pricetag of $550,000. With the city paying 20 percent, its tab comes to $122,000 for Blackhawk Drive and $110,000 for Main Street.
The city will be applying for the grant funding for each project separately, according to Selle. He said Fort Atkinson likely would not get the money if it were a combined proposal, and if he had to choose one, he’d pick the Blackhawk Drive project.
“I’d likely choose Blackhawk as number one simply because of Arrowhead Park, the high school and a larger residential area on Blackhawk Drive,” Selle said.
The grant applications require a resolution of support from the city council, which was given unanimously Tuesday. The applications, according to Selle, are due at the end of this week.
In the last round of TAP grant funding, Jefferson County received more than $1 million for the Interurban Transportation Trail from Watertown to Oconomowoc.
Council member Mason Becker touted the importance of these projects for bringing the entire city together.
“This isn’t about addressing one street or one neighborhood; it’s about tying together the whole city,” Becker said.
Selle said the city will be notified by August if the grant applications are successful.
