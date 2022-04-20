The Fort Atkinson schools recently held their Performing Arts Festival, similar to the Solo and Ensemble musical festival held in other districts but just involving the local schools.
This year's event took place April 2, with 272 students performing 205 events for a clinician throughout the day.
From those events, 20 top entries were selected to be performed at the district's Exemplary Honors Recital.
This recital, which is open to the public, will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 3 in the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium.
Performers will include:
Theo Gehrenbeck and Jackson Hertzfeldt, sixth-graders, performing the violin duet "Simple Gifts," a traditional Shaker song arranged by John Higgins.
Mia Oakley, a seventh-grader, doing a viola solo, the theme from "Witches' Dance" by Niccolo Paganini, accompanied by Anne Grover.
Kayla Teed, an eighth-grader, doing a cello solo, "Hunter's Chorus" by Carl Maria von Weber, accompanied by Grover.
Tawney Hadler, a high school junior, doing a double bass solo, "A Gaelic Melody" by Chester Minkler, accompanied by James Athas.
Carla Hernandez Fercano, a junior, playing a violin solo, Concerto in A Minor, Second Movement, by Antonio Vivaldi, accompanied by Athas.
Abbey Michalak, a sophomore, on a cello solo, "Elegie," Opus 24, by Gabriel Faure, accompanied by Athas.
Claire Fast, a fifth-grader, playing a flute solo, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" by W. A. Mozart, accompanied by Emmet Fettig.
Max Nelson and Jaelyn Zuniga Palacios, sixth-graders, performing a saxophone duet, "the march from "Peasant Cantata" by Johann Sebastian Bach.
Emily Mallin, Carson Keller, and Zach Carson, sixth-graders, performing a saxophone trio, "Jamaican Holiday" a traditional piece arranged by Bruce Pearson.
Emmet Fettig, an eighth-grader, playing a saxophone solo, "Rondo" by Erland Koch, accompanied by Catherine Fettig.
Spencer Whitcomb, a senior, playing a piano solo, the "Minute Waltz" by Frederic Chopin.
Peyton Gilson and Grace Martin, a seventh-grader, performing a vocal duet, "The Wind Beneath My Wings," arranged by Roger Emerson, accompanied by Karla Corcoran.
Kayla Teed, an eighth-grader, performing a vocal solo, "Colors of the Wind,", arranged by Mac Huff, accompanied by Corcoran.
Meredith Fast, Devan Rao and Faith Vasquez with a vocal trio, "The Rose," arranged by Julie Knowles,m accompanied by Corcoran.
Abbey Hoffman, a senior, singing a vocal solo, "Black Swan" by Gian Carlo Menotti, accompanied by Athas.
Ashlynn Hampton, a freshman, doing the vocal solo, "Show Off" by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, accompanied by Athas.
The vocal ensemble of Jackson Sitkiewitz, Jack McDonough, Vivian Riggs, Melia Schueller, Lorena Velazquez and Milla DeAses, listed as juniors, will sing "City of Stars" arranged by Roger Emerson, accompanied by Athas.
Anton Saucedo, a senior, will do an alto saxophone solo, "Sonata Opus 19" by Paul Creston.
Jonas Boshart, a junior, will perform a trombone solo, "Sur En Air" by H. Diakauna Wayawa.
Finally, the brass band of Quinn Abbott, Carson Heussner, Lainie Volquardsen, Donny Martin, Jackson Klitzkie, Lorena Ramirez and Calvin Tamblyn, ranging from their sophomore year to their senior year, will perform "Brooklyn" by Nat McIntosh.
