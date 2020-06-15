There was no crossing the stage or turning of tassels, but Fort Atkinson High School seniors did graduate Sunday afternoon.
With school buildings closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, all of the in-person events and activities seniors traditionally enjoy during their final semester of high school were canceled.
That included graduation, which in turn transformed into a virtual commencement ceremony that now is available for viewing at via a link on the district’s homepage, fortschools.org, as well as on the district and high school’s Facebook pages.
School District of Fort Atkinson District Administrator Rob Abbott welcomed the graduates, their families, friends and staff in recognizing the end of the Class of 2020’s 13-year journey and start of what he said he is certain will be impactful lives.
He also recognized the district staff “who have worked tirelessly over these many years to help your students develop the social, emotional, academic and vocational skills they need to succeed as their tassel moves from one side of their mortarboard to the other,” and thanked them for all they have done to make the district what it is and help students see who they can and will be.
“Let’s be honest, this year has not gone as we expected it to … in just about every way,” Abbott, the former middle school principal, said. “When I started the school year, I had no idea I would proudly stand before you as the superintendent of schools as we honor our most prized treasure: our graduates.
“I am also willing to bet that when you started the school year, you had no idea it would unfold as it has,” he continued. “While I am sure for some, the past few months have been a welcome departure from the routine of traditional schooling, it is not lost on me that for many, there is a sense of loss as many time-honored traditions have varied greatly from what a senior year would typically look like.”
There is no doubt, Abbott said, everyone is living in the cliché of expecting the unexpected.
“Believe it or not, these experiences will serve you well in your future,” he noted.
Abbott recalled standing before the class four years ago as the pupils were leaving for high school.
“The parting thoughts I shared with you the evening of eighth-grade promotion revolved around Snapchat,” he said. “In fact, I gave a bit of a tutorial on what Snapchat was back then — but I’m guessing that is no longer necessary, whether we’re talking about Snapchat, Instagram or whatever social media platform is hot at the moment. Things have changed quickly.”
While Abbott said he would not given an encore of that speech today, he did wish to touch upon a few themes he believes are timeless.
“Primarily, I encourage you to post to the world your best self and know the self you post is there for the world to see for a lifetime,” he said. “I mean this both practically, as well as existentially.”
The superintendent noted that each senior’s family has been and continues to be the main support system.
“These are the people you don’t appreciate nearly enough because you know they care about you,” he said. “Your family is who you go to when you need a little guidance, need to admit a little help is needed, or want a guaranteed cheerleader.”
Friends can be a vital source of support in the years that lie ahead, Abbott said.
“With graduation comes the opportunity for new relationships, as others may change over time. Be open to those whom you choose to surround yourself. They need to be a source of support, a source of laughter, a source of motivation, and a source that helps you reach your ever-heightening goals,” he advised.
Abbott said that the graduates know themselves better than anyone, and if all goes well, the experiences they choose for themselves will enable them to not just grow, but to flourish.
“You know your dreams, you know your goals and you know your vision for where you want to go,” Abbott said. “Be unwavering in what you value and in what you know is right for yourself. Advocate for your needs to find the success you deserve.”
He predicted that while on their new path, they will come across unexpected adversity.
“I’m not sure that as young adults (or even sometimes when you’re older) one realizes how life can throw you or someone your care about incredible challenges — challenges that are hard to understand, difficult to comprehend and impossible to fathom,” the district administrator said. “What I will tell you is this: With adversity over the years, we are proud of how you have rallied, how you have come together and how you supported one another. It is not necessary to deal with what life throws you alone.”
Abbott said there is no doubt the graduates will continue to experience significant changes in their lives, as well. They will meet new people, enjoy new experiences and face more choices.
“Remember the success you’ve had over your years in Fort Atkinson, as well as keep an inventory of what you wish you would have done differently; keep the expectations you hold for yourself and others high,” Abbott said. “You deserve the best.”
The past few months have been life-changing, he indicated.
“Things are different. Things are not the same. Things will forever be altered. The difference is your power to be part of who we become in the future,” Abbott said. “Our society has not been as ripe for change, ready for impact and set to evolve as it is at this moment.
“Take your Blackhawk pride and show the world what you can do, who you can be and where you can take us.”
Abbott emphasized that the world is, and will continue to be, an increasingly complicated place, and while the graduates can not change it by themselves, they can make a significant impact, if they choose to do so.
“You will forever be part of our 1FORT family,” he said. “Where we are one team, one district and one community.
“I offer you my congratulations and best wishes for the years that lie ahead. Work hard, prepare to learn from your failures, celebrate those people who support you and never forget you will always have a 1FORT Blackhawk home.”
Becky Rossing
Also addressing the graduates was staff speaker Becky Rossing, a high school math teacher.
“We have been through a lot together these last four years and especially these past few months,” she said. “This has definitely been an unsettling time and I feel badly that some of you are not feeling the same excitement about moving on that a typical graduate would normally feel. Hang in there and things will work themselves out as we make our way through these uncharted waters.
“I know you don’t feel this way now, but in time you will look back on this day and realize that we made it through together and are stronger people because of it,” she added. “We are writing history and this will be a story to tell your grandchildren someday.”
Rossing shared a few lessons she has learned since her own graduation a long time ago.
“One of the more important things I have learned is to be a good listener,” she advised. “I don’t mean to just hear what people say, but really listen and try to understand where they are coming from and how you can help them. It’s challenging to just pay attention instead of thinking about what you are going to say next when it’s your chance to speak. It takes practice, but it can be very rewarding to be in the moment with someone and really be present.”
She also encouraged the graduates to have an open mind to other people’s thoughts, even though they might be very different from their own.
And Rossing echoed something parents likely tried to teach the young people when they were growing up: say “thank you.”
“There are a lot of people that have supported you on this journey. Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, siblings, teachers and your friends. Those special people in your life will always be there for you as you find your way. Make it a point to take time to tell them how much you appreciate them,” Rossing said.
She also stressed the importance of not being afraid or too proud to ask for help when needing it.
“There are many of us here that have ‘been there’ and ‘done that’ and would be happy to help you work through whatever is troubling you or those tough decisions you will undoubtedly have to make,” the educator said. “Many of us would like to go back and ‘redo’ some of the decisions we have made in the past. When you are deciding the course you will take and what is best for you, think about how your future self will feel about the decisions you make today.”
Another piece of commencement advice: work hard, but don’t be in a rush.
“Anything worth having is worth working for, and waiting for,” Rossing said. “Sometimes we get so used to instant gratification that we forget what it is to be patient and persistent. Success takes time. And there really is no final destination. Find your passion, work for it and enjoy the journey! Opportunities are many, you just have to search for what it is you want and go for it. And if you change your mind along the way, that’s OK too. Some of us adults are still wondering what we want to be when we grow up.”
Rossing also challenged the graduates to be a positive force in the world, to lift people up instead of dragging them down, try to affect positive change in the world rather than infecting it with negativity.
“Be the better person and you will feel better for it,” she said.
Her final piece of advice was: be humble.
“If you work hard, your hard work will speak for itself. If you are talented, your talent will speak for itself too,” Rossing said, adding that as a mother, she tried to instill this in her own children as they grew up.
“As a parent, it would fill my heart when someone told me one of my boys was a good person. Oh sure, it was cool if they were complimented on their athletic or academic ability, but I am sure that most of your parents would agree with me that we would rather hear about the kindness you show to others,” Rossing said. “Be known for the kind person you are and the love that you share.”
Donovan Smith
Chosen by his classmates to be the student speaker was Donovan Smith.
“I’m so honored to be up here representing our class this year,” he said. “I’m not the smartest student or the most talented, so to see me up here is nothing short of humbling.”
He first thanked the parents and guardians of the graduating class “for making sure we were happy and healthy throughout our lives, always being there for all of us who needed it.”
He thanked the school staff for their hard work, as well.
“Time and time again, (they proved) their passion and dedication to their work by spending part of their own personal lives outside of class to try and better their students and trying to make sure that our learning experience is both fun and entertaining,” he said. “Whether it was your love for teaching or passion in what you teach, you have all done an excellent job making sure we can succeed.”
And he congratulated his classmates who “made it through these past 13 grueling years.
“I understand that it wasn’t as much of a struggle for some as it was for others, but I’m sure that in some ways, this was a struggle for all of us, and I’m proud of you for making it through it,” Smith said. “I’ve seen so many of you come face to face with challenges, managing to rise to occasion and taking it down. No matter what it might have been, seeing you take down that challenge inspires me. It inspires me to do better, to be more like all of you. To find that ability to overcome whatever gets in your way and to find the pride in winning.”
He expressed his gratitude for the people with whom he has grown up, from his closest friends to acquaintances and everyone in between.
“You make me happy to be a part of this family and I hope you feel the same way,” Smith said. “Congrats on everything that you’ve gone through and I hope you have good luck with everything you do, whether you’re starting college, going to work or taking some time to figure things out.”
Dan Halvorsen
In his remarks, high school principal Dan Halvorsen noted that in a typical commencement ceremony, the seniors soon would be walking up to the stage to receive their diplomas.
“This document represents some of your accomplishments over the past 13-plus years of your life. You’ve accomplished these things with the help of family, friends and the knowledge of your experiences,” he said. “I say typically, because as all of us know, this year has been anything but typical for you or anyone else. I want you to hang in there with me through this because it’s going to seem awfully doom and gloom at the beginning, but … it’ll make sense by the end.”
He asked, rhetorically, how many experiences can a person go through before he or she truly can consider themselves experienced?
“Shortly before most of you were born, back in September of 2001, the United States went through one of the largest challenges it had ever experienced since it’s inception over 200 years before,” Halvorsen said, referring to 9/11. “The challenge manifested back on Sept. 11th of that year impacted each aspect and throughout the entirety of each of our lives. Whether it was economic, physical, emotional or one of a vast number of impacts on us, for the past 19 years, all of us have had to adapt to a very changing world following that event.”
He said that a few years later, when most of the graduates would have been starting kindergarten, America faced another challenge in the form of Hurricane Katrina.
“The devastation that occurred led to additional struggles with the economy and brought awareness of infrastructure that needed to be put in place to be prepared for future catastrophes,” he said.
Then there was the great recession while the students were in elementary school.. And how about the recession? Again, while you were in elementary and middle school.
“The continuation of many of the issues from earlier in your lives continued to play a role, along with additional turmoil such as tornadoes, immediate family members and other relatives leaving to defend our freedom in other countries, political battles, economic struggles and world dynamics changing as social media and the internet became a more powerful influencer in our daily journeys, and not always positively,” Halvorsen said.
He cited other external impactors that came into play throughout those years and carried with the students throughout high school.
“State government, federal government, world politics were only a drop in the bucket to what many of you experienced on personal levels with your family, friends, classmates and other loved ones at our local and home level,” the principal recalled. “Do I even need to bring up COVID-19 and the last semester of what should have been your best semester of your senior year and the things you haven’t been afforded because of this pandemic we’re all currently experiencing still?”
Of course, the graduates know about all of these things, and have experienced many of them, Halvorsen said.
“These experiences have shaped you into the people you are and created the foundation of the people you will become. You’ve not only just survived all of these things, you’ve thrived,” he told the graduates. “You’re as tough as nails, smart as a whip and as caring of others as a Koala. I’m going to make a prediction through my nonexistent crystal ball and I’m going to predict that much like previous generations well before you that have also experienced tremendous hardships through their lives getting to this point, your generation will be the next great generation.
“Agree with me or not, I believe your generation will be the one that finds a cure not only for COVID- 19, but more than likely a myriad of other diseases such as cancer, MS, ALS, tissue degeneration and cardiovascular defects, just as previous generations have worked through the measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, hepatitis and the whooping cough.”
Halvorsen forecast that this generation will advance technology beyond just personal use and touchscreens into positive tools to create and enhance live through function and form. In addition, they will rebuild a pandemic tattered economy not just for this great country, but for the entire world on a platform never experienced before as future generations thrive from the hard work and sacrifice.
“You each will find your own way, you will create your own destiny, you will form new friendships and lives to the likes of positivity that none of the hardships will have seemed that hard,” Halvorsen said. “You will laugh about the negative hard times. You will reminisce about the positive upbeat memories and you will forge ahead. You will be resilient and prepared for whatever life throws at you next, because you have all experienced what you have experienced together, and become stronger for having done so.”
The principal said that the graduates have completed a journey that together forms a bond with everyone who has come before them and everyone who will come after.
“Troubled times and experiences are not just exclusive to this class, but this class has weathered the storms together, and will be known as one of the strongest because of it,” Halvorsen said. “Fort Atkinson High School should always hold a place in your heart, as you will always hold a place in ours. On behalf of the entire staff at Fort Atkinson High School and the entire district, I extend our most sincere congratulations to each and every one of you and look forward to seeing the future you will create.”
Foreign-exchange students
Also during the ceremony, Anna Schoenike, president of the Class of 2020, read remarks from the four foreign-exchange students, three of whom already have returned home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eva Gessner of Germany shared her thanks for being a part of Fort Atkinson even though her year was cut short. She expressed appreciation for her teachers and staff who helped her on her short journey.
“One of my favorite classes was U.S. history,” she said. “I really enjoyed this class because it taught me a lot about the country that I did my studies in. Another reason why I liked U.S. history was because of the teacher, Mr. (Dennis) Schwedrsky. He made me really enjoy the class and everything it had to offer. He made every class feel special and exciting.”
Gessner said she also enjoyed Introduction to Sculpture with art teacher Angie Szabo.
“I really loved this class because it gave me a way to express myself and learn a new skill,” she said. “I really liked the communication I had with the teacher in and outside of class. I also appreciate the fact that even though we are currently going through a pandemic, teachers still take the time to teach us, even though we cannot able to attend school like we usually would.”
Also making her stay in Fort Atkinson amazing, Gessner said, were the friends she made and experiences they all shared.
“One of my favorite experiences was most certainly when I got to take part in this year’s school musical,” Gessner said. “I made countless friends and learned new skills that help me improve as an actor. Other than that, the time that I spent training with the women’s soccer team was unforgettable and I wish I could’ve actually played in some of the games with them.”
Gessner thanked her host family for providing her a wonderful home and immersing her into the American culture.
“I wish I could’ve spent more time with them and I miss them greatly,” she said.
Isha Paudel, the Rotary exchange student from Nepal, noted that the excitement and nervousness they have right now about graduation is the same as she had Aug. 17, 2019, “when I sat on my plane with a heavy heart and passport in my hand to travel 7,548 miles away from home, to a completely different part of the world, leaving behind my friends, family and everything I had for the past 17 years to build a new life for almost a year.
“After a 20-hour-long flight and two hours in customs, I finally gave hugs to two of my host dads. At that moment, I never felt so short as both of my host dads were above 6 feet tall. That’s why the first impression about America I had was everyone here is super tall.”
She said that from that first moment she stepped off the airplane, every second has been memorable and a dream come true. Paudel said that on her first day of high school in America, she was afraid she would not be able to understand the teachers’ English, but was surprised she did very clearly.
She said she experiences countless “firsts” during her year in Fort Atkinson: Her first hammock (yes, she fell getting in), her first homecoming dance (where she “danced as if there was no tomorrow”), her first Halloween (handing out candy to trick-or-treaters), her first Christmas (and likely snow), as well as celebrating her 18th birthday.
“I joined the swim team even though I didn’t know how to swim,” she recalled. “I had my last swim meet in a JV conference; it was so emotional for me that I cried as everyone, even those from the opponent team, were cheering for me.”
She traveled to Chicago and Milwaukee, “which was a dream come true for me,” Paudel said. “I tried ice skating, curling and skiing for the first time and discovered that I enjoy skiing.”
At school, the Nepalese teen took Advanced Placement English, although a lot of people asked, “Are you sure about that?” And she learned coding, enjoying it so much she is thinking of taking computer science as a minor in college.
“Thank you so much to each and every of my teachers and other school staff,” Paudel said. “Mr. Halversen, you are a great principal. I am so grateful to everyone who helped me during my exchange year … Now I have friends all around the world. Because of my host families, now I can say I have three places in the U.S. to call home.Thank you so much for hosting me. Even America, the country itself feels like home now.”
Paudel also extended thanks to the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club and District 6250 for making the exchange possible.
“If it wasn’t for the Rotarians who went to Nepal, I wouldn’t have been here,” she said. “You guys made a one-way exchange possible with a country like Nepal.
“I don’t know which is harder: leaving a place you have lived for 17 years for one year or leaving a place where you lived your best life for forever. Alvida (goodbye in Nepali).”
Alex Cheng Ziang of China said that he was happy to have been at Fort Atkinson High School.
“I am sure this experience will be one of the most important experiences in my life,” he said.
“My favorite class in school was Advanced Placement statistics. Because I like to see the statistics and then use them to analyze what they mean in real life,” he said.
“My (most) exciting experience here was learning how to play bowling,” Cheng Ziang added. “I joined the bowling club. Our practice goal was how to use the best ways to knock down every bowling ball. I enjoyed the learning process. I am very proud of every time I get a strike.”
He concluded, “I am sad we can’t do the graduation ceremony in the school, but we still got a virtual ceremony, which is good. I hope all you guys are well and take care.”
Rounding out the four exchange students was Federica Peschiera of Italy.
“My year at Fort Atkinson High School has been amazing, thanks to the friends I made, the teachers I met and the staff that helped me a lot throughout the whole year,” she said.
Peschiera noted that she joined the tennis team in the fall, which was a lot of fun.
“There, I met my first friends; they made me feel accepted and they showed me a little bit of the American culture, such as going to football games, going to the homecoming dance and dressing up for the homecoming week.”
She also became a member of the Interact Club, where Peschiera became better acquainted with the other exchange students and people who, like here, were interested in discovering other cultures.
“I also had the opportunity to give a presentation about Italy and listen to the other exchange students’ presentations,” Peschiera noted.
She said she took some art classes in which she discovered a new hobby: painting.
“In the spring, I was supposed to play softball, but due to the coronavirus, I had to go back to Italy, Peschiera said. “I still could join the open gyms they offered before the season, and thanks to those open gyms, I found an amazing sport I have never played before. Softball became very important to me, and I really wish I could play during the season, but I had such a good time with my team that I will never forget it.”
Peschiera thanked her host family, the Stockmans, with whom she felt at home since the first time she met them.
“I’m thankful for every single second I spent with them, for all the adventures we had together, from the trip to Chicago to the Christmas holidays in Braham and Duluth, in Minnesota, and so many more,” Peschiera said. “I found a second family that I will always be attached to, and I’m very grateful for having the opportunity to meet and live with such incredible people.”
She added, “I had been in the United States for seven months and a half, where I had the best time of my life, where I grew up, where I discovered a new culture that now I’m a part of. I made so many unforgettable memories, therefore I would like to say thank you to everybody that made my exchange year the best I could ever have.”
Schoenicke noted that the Class of 2020 has given each of the four exchange students a yearbook to remember the experience they had at Fort Atkinson High School.
“And on behalf of the Class of 2020, I want to thank them for the memories they have also given us,” she said.
The school district partnered with Herff Jones, in collaboration with StageClip and MarchingOrder, to host the virtual commencement.
In addition, a tentative diploma-distribution photo opportunity has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 19.
Also, photos of the graduates appear on www.dailyunion.com and will be in the print edition of the Daily Union later this month.
