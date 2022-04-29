John Dawson credits the generosity of local residents in helping keep his business going in the early days of the pandemic.
Dawson is the owner of the Fat Boyz restaurant in downtown Fort Atkinson, which frequently got donations from customers who wanted to make sure the business survived.
“People would come up for our curbside pickup, and I would say your total is $15 or $20 and they’d give me $40 and they would just say, ‘Keep that for what you’re doing,’” Dawson said. “The people in this area were just so generous, it was incredible.”
During a pandemic that was especially difficult for small businesses nationally, nine of the 350 Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce member businesses have closed since the start of the pandemic, chamber executive director Carrie Chisholm told the Daily Jefferson County Union in an email.
Of those nine closures, three closed as a result of the impact of COVID on operations and staffing levels, she wrote.
Humphrey Floral and Gift made it through the pandemic with support from forgiven loans meant to keep struggling businesses afloat.
Owner Tim Humphrey told the Daily Union he received two loans, one from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and another from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Humphrey used the loans to pay his furloughed employees and make up for the business he lost during the months he was closed at the beginning of the pandemic, he said.
The Fort Atkinson chamber wrote 52 letters to access funds from the We’re All In grant and six letters to access funds from the Main Street Bounce Back grant. Both programs are run by the WEDC and aimed at stimulating local businesses, Chisholm said.
While Humphrey had to furlough his employees and close the store, he continued delivering flowers with his personal vehicle because there still were flowers needed for funerals and hospital patients.
He lost many other forms of business for several months, including school dances and nearly all weddings, but he said most of the 2020 weddings were postponed to 2021, resulting in a “banner year” for wedding orders. Like Dawson, Humphrey said he got ample support from the Fort Atkinson community.
“I just felt that our community was understanding and supportive and wanted to help local businesses in any way they could,” Humphrey said. “Maybe it wasn’t monetarily, but I’ve heard all kinds of different stories.”
While Humphrey’s business is mostly back to normal, many other businesses have continued to struggle.
One study found that 24% of small businesses in Wisconsin remain either temporarily or permanently closed as of March 25, according to data from Homebase. And other businesses that have reopened continue to face disruptions or a decrease in business compared to pre-pandemic times.
Fat Boyz is among those businesses, as the restaurant is less busy during the lunch hour, a trend that might not change in the near future. Dawson attributes the decrease in business to an increase in people working from home.
“I think they just kind of sit at home and make a grilled cheese or something,” he said. “We’ve kind of picked up in the last two months, but still, we used to have some really busy lunches and they’re just kind of average now.”
Cafe Carpe, a 36-year-old restaurant in Fort Atkinson run by Kitty Welch and Bill Camplin, opted to close for 15 months during the pandemic, only recently reopening with shortened hours and a three-day weekend.
Another business, Bergey Jewelry and Archery, closed for a little over a month before reopening as an essential business. Owner Tom Bergey said he and his wife, Nancy, had their only employee retire early when the pandemic hit. While the business still isn’t busy enough to justify looking for a new employee, Bergey said the jewelry side of the business has bounced back a bit.
The changes at Cafe Carpe and Bergey’s shop are part of a wider trend in Fort Atkinson, Chisholm said. Some retailers in the area have adjusted their hours of operation, as customers changed their shopping habits during the shutdown and with many still working from home.
Despite the changes in spending habits, Chisholm said Fort Atkinson businesses have shown resiliency.
“Personally, I am extremely proud of our local business community for how they have weathered the actual pandemic, and all of the unexpected aftermath,” Chisholm said.
