After a year's delay due to COVID-19, Fort Atkinson High School's Class of 1971, the largest graduating class in the school’s history, has slated its rescheduled "50th" class reunion, which will take place.
The event will take place Friday and Saturday July 29 and 30.
That Friday, class members are invited to meet anytime after 3:30 p.m. at Brock’s River Walk, located at 99 South Main St. in Fort Atkinson for an informal gathering.
That Saturday, then, class members can take advantage of special tours of the city's historic watertower and the current Fort Atkinson Middle School (the building which formerly served as the community's high school).
Anyone interested in joining in the Saturday morning tours should meet at the north end of the middle school at 10 a.m.
In the evening, the official reunion gathering will take place at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
The evening will begin with a "meet and greet" at 5 p.m.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by a brief program.
The event will also include a silent auction starting at 5 p.m.
All proceeds from the silent auction will go towards a $500 scholarship which will be awarded to a current senior at Fort Atkinson High School.
Class members are also invited to support this new scholarship by making a tax-deductible donation which can be sent in along with dinner reservations for the reunion.
Last year, the Class of 1971 financed two scholarships, awarded to 2021 graduating seniors.
Koshkonong Mounds Country Club is located at W7670 Koshkonong Mound Road.
For those seeking hotel accommodations in Fort Atkinson, blocks of rooms are reserved at the Country Inn and Suites, located at 1650 Doris Drive (indicate Code 2307 for 71.) Rooms are also available at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 1680 Madison Ave. (Indicate Code F71.)
Rooms must be booked by June 29 in order to be reserved as part of the Class of 1971 block
Invitations for the Saturday program will be mailed out the first week in April. Class members are asked to return their response cards no later than July 9 to Humphrey Floral and Gifts, 201 South Main Street, Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.