The last opportunity to enjoy the music of the Fort Atkinson Community Band this summer takes place on Monday evening, Aug. 12, at Barrie Park in Fort Atkinson.
Directed by Wayne Crook, the band will begin at 7 p.m. performing “Summer Favorites,” three tunes from each of the previous concerts. Music was selected by the audience and band members for this final concert.
An ice cream social sponsored by the Fireside Dinner Theatre will begin about 6:30 p.m. and continue through the concert.
Featured on the program will be the trumpet trio of Adrian Pierce, Judy White and Lou Larson performing “Trumpetango” with band accompaniment.
Chairs are provided by the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department. Many concert-goers bring their own chair for listening comfort.
In case of inclement weather, the social and concert move across the street to Trinity Lutheran Church.
The complete concert program includes: “Star-Spangled Banner,” “Spontaneous Combustion,” “Blue Ridge Saga,” “Man of LaMancha,” “Trumpet Tango,” “Absolutely Sousa,” “Singin In The Rain,” “Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Kiss of Fire,” “Big Band Classics,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Pink Panthe,” and “Cherry Pink & Apple Blossom White.”
Band members are: Vicky Daniels, piccolo; Kim Apel, Vicky Daniels, Erica Graff, Alexis Hafemann, Kara Menzel, all flute; Mackenzie Kuska, Amanda Langer, Zach Oster, Nancy Price and Jennifer Riggs, all clarinet; Carol Grunewald, bass clarinet; Paul Brady, Rhonda Foley, Hannah Foley and Melody Martin, all alto saxophone.
Also, Charlie Hoffman, Stacy Knox and Helen Masters, all tenor saxophone; Dana Alfano, baritone saxophone; Sue Fraser, bassoon; David Hayes, Jim Jackson, Lou Larson, Adrian Pierce, Paige Riggs, Judy White and Craig Will, all trumpet; Kris Curran, Bryanna Duddek, Andrea Haffelder and Kathleen Sodemann, all french horn; Tom Cook and Al Kent, both baritone;Lisa Amacher, Kaile Goodman, Kevin Hart, Steve Lehr and Steve Smith, all trombone; Jeff Bickle, Ron Bauer, Charles Haugen and Jordan Nelson, all tuba; and Jerry Sterken, Bill Wilson, Erica Graff and Tom Cook, all percussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.