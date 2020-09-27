Fort Atkinson City Council members on Thursday met remotely via Zoom with municipal department heads to review their capital improvement budget requests for the coming year and beyond.
Ten minutes were allotted top each department.
“The Capital Improvement Program is a six-year plan for capital purchases and projects, as well as some pricier repair and long-term maintenance items,” City Manager Matt Trebatoski explained.
The 2020-21 budget request numbers, if approved, he said, will get rolled into the city’s annual budget, which city staff will review in detail at the end of October.
“We have a two-night budget work session where we go, for the most part, line by line through the different departments, and then these capital items are a part of the overall 2020-21 budget,” Trebatoski noted.
The annual budget, he said, includes all other expenditures such as salaries, supplies, insurance costs and utilities.
“But tonight, our department heads will review their 2020-21 items and cover any changes or additions/subtractions — those types of things — from last year’s plan, which would have been from 2021 and the following four years after that,” Trebatoski indicated.
Water utility
Looking at the Water Utility, Supervisor Tim Hayden said he is requesting $93,000 for the five-eighths water meters connected to residential homes in the city for 2020-21.
“Over the (next) six-year span, those numbers decrease because after 2022, we should be done with installation of all of our radio-read meters and then we will just go into a 15-year rotation, so we’ll only have to do approximately 275 meters each year going forward, ” Hayden said.
The larger one-inch to 12-inch meters, he noted, cost $15,000 plus another $25,000 for installation of all the meters.
The supervisor next discussed the need for transfer switches and generators.
“Over the next six years, per the DNR … they tour all of our wells,” Hayden said. “They would prefer us to have the capability to supply every single well we have with some type of standby power in the event of a tornado or just if the power goes out for hours and hours.
“So, over the next six years, we’re going to purchase a portable generator that’s large enough to supply power to all of the wells,” he added, “and then each year, purchase another transfer switch for each well going forward until we have the capability to run all the wells off of this portable generator.”
The utility also is looking to buy a maintenance van for $39,000 to “replace one of our pickup trucks that has a utility box on it,” Hayden indicated. “That’s going to allow us to always have all of the equipment necessary for emergencies, but also for any type of maintenance (staff) are doing on a day-to-day basis inside the van in a protected environment.”
Ideally, he said, the vehicle will make those types of tasks more efficient and prevent crews from running around to procure the tool(s) forgotten.
Another request is for $35,000 to replace the aging HVAC equipment at the utility’s south-side building on Hackbarth Road, the supervisor said.
Two items, he said, are contingent upon how the city’s water rate-case application to the state’s Public Service Commission goes.
The city council last May approved having the Fort Atkinson Water Utility submit a water rate increase-case application to the Public Service Commission in order to begin a dedicated water main-replacement program throughout the city.
The PSC will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate increase and ultimately render a decision. The new water rates would go into effect on or after Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest.
If approved, the city will be looking at replacing 1 percent of its aging water mains per year, fully funded by an expense-depreciation method, with a freeze on the water utility’s payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, to the city. The work would take an estimated 27 years to complete.
“So, if we’re successful with our rate case, there is $843,000 to replace 1 percent of our water main,” Hayden said. “And then if we replace that water main, we obviously need to put in new services and hydrants on that main.
“So that cost is $145,800” he noted. “And, as you can see, those costs go on essentially forever as we keep replacing 1 percent of the main, we’ll also have to do 1 percent of the services and the hydrants.”
Additionally, Hayden said, the utility is requesting $50,000 each to rehabilitate wells No. 6 and 7 in 2024 and 2026 respectively.
Streets and sidewalks
Looking at streets and sidewalks, city engineer Andy Selle said the program continues to evolve, but that it should become more “concrete” next year due to the addition of the city’s water main program.
“Fingers crossed, we go through the process of rate-case review with the PSC and are able to begin a dedicated main replacement program on an annual basis like we do with an annual street program,” Selle said. “We really could be in a position by the end of next year to have a dedicated source of funding to really get at both our streets and the utilities below.”
Right now, he said, the city has the street program broken out into various types of street work — rehabilitation and street maintenance — as well as including a sidewalk and bike path program that still is evolving.
“We’ve had discussions internally about how we’re going to set up that sidewalk program to begin doing a dedicated amount of work every year that’s a little more pragmatic, I guess,” Selle said. “Currently, we do sidewalk work largely driven by complaints, and we want to get at something that’s a little more specific so we’re going through the city every five to 10 years and looking at sidewalks in various areas.”
Turning toward the non-borrowing portion of Public Works, he indicated that the reconstruction of Whitewater Avenue is a state Department of Transportation project scheduled for 2023. It will involve milling off three inches of old asphalt and overlaying three inches of new asphalt, as well as bringing sidewalk up to code for handicap accessibility.
“That project will stretch from Madison Avenue, (which) will be the end point, all the way south to about Fox Hill Road, roughly speaking,” Selle said. “We (city) pay a portion of the design fee on that, and for construction we pay a bit of the construction fee. We essentially pay for the asphalt used for parking and the DOT pays for everything else. We have some funds dedicated for that going forward.”
As to the Robert Street bridge rehabilitation, the city engineer said DOT officials are finalizing layout for that project, slated for 2022.
“The sidewalk will be extended from its current width of roughly five feet out to nine feet, and we’ll have a concrete parapet wall that currently protects pedestrians from the river — that will be moved to the inside, so we have a parapet wall between active traffic and pedestrians crossing the bridge,” Selle said. “The lanes will go down to three lanes instead of four to accommodate that.
“We shouldn’t have any problems based on the traffic studies we’ve done in making all that work,” he added. “There really isn’t enough volume on that bridge to necessitate four lanes of traffic.”
Lastly, Riverside Drive is on DOT’s schedule for construction in 2026, Selle said, noting that engineers have conducted borings within the last month to determine what lies beneath the roadway since no records of how that road was constructed exist. He said it is a fairly old road, being along the Rock River, which has been “a path of transportation of some sort likely for millennia.”
Per the city’s intent, the DOT also will be incorporating into its design a possible pedestrian/bike trail along the river side of Riverside Drive, he pointed out.
“That’s great, because I think that would be a magnanimous enhancement to the city along the river, with a bike path there,” Councilman Bruce Johnson remarked.
The project is projected to cost $1.1 million, Selle said, noting that’s a very preliminary number without much, if any, design included.
“We (city) will have to pay for our water, our sanitary (sewer) and our bike path,” he said. “The DOT will be paying for the street and the stormwater portion of that work, so we would be looking to borrow for that.”
Council President Mason Becker said he knows the city’s annual wheels tax can pose a hardship, but that it pays dividends with respect to city street improvements.
“It’s not fun for everybody to have to pay $20 per vehicle per year, but in the last month, all of the street work that was done across the city — it was nice to see some really bad roads get addressed, especially on the northeast side of the city,” Becker said. “It was just a reminder that this extra revenue that we’re getting is being put to great use — it isn’t being wasted.”
Stormwater utility
The city engineer said the stormwater utility is funded by a stormwater fee, paid by all city residents, based on the amount of impervious surface on their property.
“That (fee) then funds our stormwater improvement, essentially cleaning the water as best we can before it gets into the Bark River or the Rock River,” Selle explained. “We have various ways that we do that.”
One way is using a street sweeper, which has been included in the city’s Captial Improvement Projects (CIP) for 2022.
“Sweeping the streets is one of the ways that we keep the pollutants essentially out of the storm drain right there at the point of collection,” Selle said. “And we’re looking at different options for our leaf-pickup program.”
Currently, he said, it takes a crew of three or four individuals to perform leaf collection throughout the city.
“We’re looking at possibly purchasing a truck-mounted leaf vacuum to reduce that number down to two, which would be a significant savings for us in terms of manpower,” Selle stated.
Electrical Department
At the Electrical Department, Supervisor Jeff Armstrong said, the city plans to perform the second phase of replacing traffic-signal controllers in 2021, followed by the third and final phase in 2022.
“We also have $8,000 to coordinate the traffic on Robert Street — at Riverside Drive, and at South Thirdrd Street and Janesville Avenue — after the deck replacement of the bridge to help make that traffic flow a lot easier through the new configuration that’s going to happen there,” Armstrong said.
This past June, city council members approved the DOT’s recommended three-lane configuration for the Robert Street bridge, and supported the state’s implementation of this design to improve traffic flow and protect pedestrians.
Also, in 2024, the supervisor said, the Electrical Department is planning to install two-way radios in its fleet of vehicles — half in December of that year and the other half in January of 2025 “to help split that cost up.”
“I’ve been buying up every used radio I can find just to get us by for the next few years,” Armstrong said. “Just in case (the low-band frequency radios are phased out), we’ve got extras.”
Also in 2024, he said, the department is going to start replacing the green traffic lights on Madison Avenue, a stretch of which was completed two or three years ago from Kwik Trip to just past Madison College.
“So, we’re going to continue on that in 2024, 2025 and 2026 to get all of them (green lights) replaced from Salamone’s (Italian Pizzeria) all the way to North Main Street,” Armstrong added.
Also, in 2026, he said, the department is planning to replace his 2008 one-ton Dodge utility truck with a half-ton truck with a storage box.
The supervisor also noted his department in 2023 seeks to borrow to replace the aging bucket truck shared between all departments for such things as erecting flags and taking down trees.
“That (truck) is getting to be up to 25 years old, so it’s time to look at a new one,” Armstrong said. “And I’m looking between going new or used. And right now, we’re looking at possibly borrowing up to $115,000 to replace that.”
“Twenty-five years — I’m always amazed how long you guys can keep some of these vehicles operating,” Becker commented. “That’s very appreciated!”
Public Works
The Public Works Department is looking at borrowing $200,000 in 2021 to purchase a tandem-axle truck with a plow and sander to replace a 17-year-old truck. In 2022, it will borrow to purchase a single-axle dump truck with a wing, plow and sander to replace a truck that was purchased in 1999. That same year, the department also is looking to upgrade its 2012-model skid loader.
In 2023, the department is looking at borrowing for another single-axle dump truck with a wing, plow and sander to replace a 1999 truck that is 24 years old. The following year, it also seeks to replace a similar dump truck that is 22 years old.
In 2025, the department plans to borrow to replace one of three tandem-axle trucks which is a 2004 model, and the following year, 2026, purchasing another single-axle truck.
And with the new single-axles having the technology to monitor pavement temperatures, crews can adjust salt and sand usage accordingly to get the proper amount applied, it was noted, making for very efficient use of salt and sand.
Fire Department
Fire Chief Daryl Rausch noted the fire department “computers are pretty well set for this year,” and that staff is trying to “swap out” four or five remaining Windows 7 computers at the station.
He said another requested item for 2021 is $6,000 for portable radio programming.
“The county is building out a new VHF radio system,” Rausch said. “There will be some new capabilities and new requirements for radios to be on that system. So, before we can go live on that system, we have to have our radios reprogrammed, and also have them tuned up to make sure they are working appropriately.“
The only new capital improvement program item, he said, is to, in 2026, replace a vehicle that was donated to the department by Enbridge in 2017 and has become one of its “go-to utilities.”
The chief said the fire department views its vehicles perhaps a little differently than some other departments do.
“We have so much cost to outfit vehicles that we tend to purchase them and keep them for an extended period of time,” Rausch explained. “I would expect that vehicle bought in 2026 will be a 20-year vehicle most likely. And 20 years old is not really old for us. We run fire trucks out until 35 years generally.”
Looking at borrowing, he noted that in 2023, the department will be replacing Squad 109, which no longer is in service.
“We took it out of service and we actually ‘surplused’ it,” Rausch said.
The new fire truck’s cost, he said, will be funded with $280,902 assessed to the local tax levy, with the remaining $131,098 coming from a carryover fund that accumulates money for large-equipment purchases.
The chief said his department’s capital budget is “really light” this year and for the next couple of years.
“That’s primarily because almost all of the major things that we’re going to have to do like a new roof and new doors on the fire station, new heating and cooling, is all being funded through the $5.5-million (fire station renovation and expansion) project,” Rausch pointed out.
Police Department
Three capital improvement program items totaling $94,300 are planned for 2021 with the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
Police Chief Adrian Bump said his department has undergone a “decent amount of changes” coming into the year, and has been trying to reduce spending and re-evaluate plans for capital improvements.
“We took a hard look at what we had planned for and what we are looking to update when we went into the year, and tried to really evaluate the important things that we could maybe push off a little farther,” Bump said.
He transitioned the department to receive only one new squad car instead of two next year, which is “not the normal cycle for us,” he noted.
“Additionally, one of the big needs that we have is our mobile radios for all of our squad cars,” Bump indicated. “(Jefferson) County is transitioning to a new radio system, and if we don’t change along with them, we would become an island where we would not have communication with the county sheriff’s department, and so we find ourselves having to change with that to ensure compliance and have multi-jurisdictional communications.”
Moving into 2021, the police chief said, he was able to reduce the department’s capital improvements budget by $19,700.
“You’ll see a squad car for $45,500 — that is the squad car and all of the equipment for that squad car, and then additionally all the manpower to go into putting that equipment in and swapping all of our other fleet as it transitions,” Bump said. “So, we take a car out of our primary patrol, put it into a supportive role — maybe investigations or school-resource officer — (then) take equipment out of that car and put it in the new car, and additionally the new equipment needs to go into that car, as well.”
So, he said, there are costs associated with a couple of vehicles as they are transitioned into their new roles before being moved out of the agency.
“Additionally, it’s a little bit more (money) than we’d want it to be because Ford no longer makes sedan squad cars,” Bump pointed out. “And one of the cars that we will be retiring to a support role is a sedan.”
He said the sedan’s equipment no longer fits onto a sport utility vehicle squad because its dimensions are different.
The other item for the department is computer replacement, Bump said, noting, “This year, we have a few different projects in our IT (information technology) area that fall under the capital improvements.”
The police department is looking to upgrade its Wi-Fi system within the building, he said, as well as update a thermostat within the server room which contains all the computer server equipment, and battery backup, communication and alarm systems.
“We’re looking to update our thermostat in there in case our air conditioner goes down,” Bump said. “We learned the hard way this year when our air conditioner went out, and didn’t notice it for two days. And the temperature in that room was reaching 90 degrees, which can be catastrophic with our infrastructure in that room.”
Councilman Paul Kotz, who could not attend Thursday’s meeting, said in a memo that he thought the CIP plan was “well done and logical,” and from his perspective, he “supports it fully.” He also was glad to see $631,000 earmarked for street repairs, saying “the improvements over the last few years are becoming very noticeable.”
