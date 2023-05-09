The Fort Atkinson Farmers Market opened Saturday for a drizzly but upbeat first market of the year.
Shoppers, undeterred by the weather, took to the Milwaukee Avenue space to enjoy live music and browse the crafts and crops of local vendors—from first-timers to veterans of the market stalls.
“It’s really nice to be back outside,” said Haley Kessler, the market’s manager. This year’s run is the 21st since the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce began running the market. Kessler’s mother, Coleen Lutz, sits beside her at an information booth and chimes in that over the years, vendors and regular customers alike have become cherished friends.
Among the familiar faces is Teri Drews, of Drews Designs Jewelry, who has been a fixture of the market since before the Chamber took on its organization. Her business, she said, grew from a single necklace crafted to match her daughter’s prom dress, and over time has grown to encompass jewelry of all types as well as sewing projects like aprons and pot holders.
Just beside Drews’ stands (through her many years she has earned a second plot at the market) is that of Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery, making its first-ever appearance at the Fort Atkinson market despite the Hoard farm’s more than 120-year history.
Maureen Pool, a “cheese demonstrator” for the creamery, promised that a different cheese would be available for sampling every week of this year’s market. This week’s offering was Belaire, a creamy Port-Salut-style cheese that took a silver medal in its class at the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2022.
For those seeking produce, the summer’s harvest is still just getting started.
The only stand already selling early crops was that of Yang Xiong and his Cottage Grove-area farm. Xiong’s spinach, rhubarb and radishes are among the first harvest of the season after what he called a “very long winter,” but he looks forward to bringing the bounty of later months to the market.
Steve Peterson of The Vegetable Stand, a family business dating back two generations, said his stand will host fresh produce in the coming weeks as the weather and soil warm. Growing up with his grandmother, Peterson said, standing before jars of sauerkraut, pickled eggs and a variety of other canned goods, “if you can cook it or can it, you did it.”
The Fort Atkinson Farmers Market will be held every Saturday through October, from 8 a.m. to noon, at 19 East Washington Avenue. The final weekends of each month bring Arts Saturday, when additional vendors will join the market with a variety of hand-crafted goods.
