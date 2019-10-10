The Fort Atkinson Fire Department will flipping flapjacks and selling raffle tickets during its annual pancake breakfast Sunday, Oct. 13.
The National Fire Prevention Week event takes place from 7 to 11 a.m. at the West Milwaukee Avenue fire station.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from any Fort Atkinson firefighter or at the fire department. Cost is $5 for adults and $3.50 for children ages 4-12.
At the door Sunday, tickets will cost $6 for adults and $4 for children. Children ages 3 and under eat for free.
To make room for apparatus to be on display, the parking lot between the Fort Atkinson Police Department and fire station will be closed. Alternate parking for visitors will be open at Badger Bank, 220 Grant St., and Surgical Associates, 212 W. Milwaukee Ave.
Firefighters will be raffling off several items, including an all-terrain vehicle. In conjunction with the grand prize, five $100 cash prizes will be awarded.
Tickets for the ATV raffle are $20 each; only 600 tickets are being sold.
Also, tickets for a quilt raffle cost $5 each or three for $10.
There will be a children’s raffle on the day of the event for youngsters to win a ride to school in a fire truck. That raffle is limited to students within the School District of Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.