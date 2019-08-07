Bird City
Fort Atkinson was named a “Bird City” at Tuesday's city council meeting. The council was presented with a plaque signifying the designation by Fort Atkinson resident Dan Schneider. Shown are, from left to right: Fort Atkinson City Manager Matt Trebatoski; council members Chris Scherer and Jude Hartwick; Schneider; council President Paul Kotz; and council members Mason Becker and Bruce Johnson.

 By Henry Redman hredman@dailyunion.com

Fort Atkinson was named a “Bird City” at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The council was presented with a plaque signifying the designation by Fort Atkinson resident Dan Schneider.

The Bird City designation means Fort Atkinson understands “that healthy communities are the sum of many parts, including birds,” according to Bird City Wisconsin.

Schneider, who also is a member of Fort Atkinson Wisconservation, said he views this as a sign the city understands how important green space is.

“The city is working with the community to better the environment,” Schneider said.

