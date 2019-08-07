Fort Atkinson was named a “Bird City” at Tuesday's city council meeting.
The council was presented with a plaque signifying the designation by Fort Atkinson resident Dan Schneider.
The Bird City designation means Fort Atkinson understands “that healthy communities are the sum of many parts, including birds,” according to Bird City Wisconsin.
Schneider, who also is a member of Fort Atkinson Wisconservation, said he views this as a sign the city understands how important green space is.
“The city is working with the community to better the environment,” Schneider said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.