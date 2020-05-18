JOHNSON CREEK — She knew it wasn’t a total solution to the problem, but Kelsey Sambs extended an offer to help.
Sambs, a Fort Atkinson High School alumna employed as Johnson Creek High School’s agriculture teacher, had established a connection with Lancaster hog farmers Shannon and Melissa Wolf while teaching in the Lancaster Community School District. When Tyson Foods closed its meatpacking plant due to employees testing positive for having contracted COVID-19 from the novel coronavirus, the Wolf farm had 500 hogs per week that had no place to go.
Typically, hogs live six months before being processed into various cuts of pork. When they are sent to large processing plants like Tyson or Smithfield Foods, the next round of feeder pigs is brought in and another six-month cycle takes place. The Wolfs have an operation of around 13,000 pigs that live on the farm from farrow to being loaded onto a trailer to go to the processor.
The challenge for the Wolfs arises when the cycle is interrupted. Closure of the plants due to the coronavirus pandemic are a significant interruption.
Enter Sambs and a fleet of civically-minded individuals hoping to help out.
When she heard about the closure of the plants, Sambs knew there would be friends in the industry dramatically impacted. So, in between teaching high school agriculture courses virtually, she picked up the phone.
“I called all over,” Sambs said. “I sold 73 hogs.”
As Sambs started calling, she faced a two-sided challenge: She had to find people who wanted to buy a whole or a half of a hog and she had to find processors to slaughter and process the hogs.
Sambs called local processors in Reeseville, Juneau, Watertown, Elkhorn — anywhere.
“I was able to get into processors initially, but I didn’t want to take all of the spots they had because there are people with pigs locally who needed to have those spots,” Sambs said. “The Wolfs have been able to send maybe a load in a week instead of four or five loads each week. He was hoping this week they might be able to get one or two loads out.”
Under normal circumstances, the Wolf farm sends around one semi-load (200 pigs) to slaughter in a week. Sambs was able to pick up 13 hogs Thursday for delivery to local processors in Dodge County. Another 30 hogs are expected to be transported from Lancaster to Dodge County on June 4 and yet another 30 on June 18.
That’s far from a complete solution for the 500 pigs per week that the third-generation hog farm planned to send to Tyson Foods. But it beats the alternative.
“When the plants closed, we weren’t sure what the full impact would be,” Melissa Wolf said. “We knew the end result could be euthanasia, so we were proactive and we have been fortunate and blessed with a whole lot of people reaching out to buy hogs after my sister-in-law put a post on Facebook. I know, for Kelsey, she’s still getting calls. So are we.”
That led to an abundance of calls and new challenges.
“I had to put it on a spreadsheet because I didn’t know up from down and there were so many orders coming in. When Kelsey called because she wanted to help out, it was an ‘absolutely’,” Wolf said. “We’re also finding individuals that haven’t ever bought directly from a farmer. I’d say roughly 80 percent of the people that are buying these haven’t ever bought meat like this.”
The U.S. House of Representatives debated a bill Wednesday that would help offset the financial losses for farmers due to euthanasia.
In a news release Wednesday, the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) indicated, “strong support for livestock agriculture provisions in the ‘Heroes Act’ introduced today by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations.”
The NPPC indicated the only “humane option” for limiting disruption to the pork production cycle, if the meatpacking plants cannot reopen, is to euthanize the animals, as there are “10 million hogs with nowhere to go.”
As of now, the Wolf farm has not had to euthanize any animals, according to Michelle Wolf. As of Wednesday, the experience for swine on Wolf farms is representative of Wisconsin hog farms as a whole, according to Wisconsin Pork Association Executive Vice President Keri Retallick.
The Wisconsin Pork Association currently is embarking on a campaign to help connect Wisconsin hog farmers impacted by processing plant closures with local processors and consumers.
“We’ve been very lucky in Wisconsin that people and local processors have stepped up,” Retallick said.
President Donald Trump issued a mandate forcing the processing plants to reopen, but the fact is that more than 5,000 employees at meat-processing plants have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Outbreaks in meat-processing plants are not unique to pork processors, as poultry plants outside of St. Cloud, Minn., closed due to an outbreak and made the area one hour north of the Twin Cities a new hotspot for the coronavirus. Beef processing at the JBS plant in Green Bay was closed after being impacted by an outbreak.
In the pandemic, there are a variety of fronts to push back against. Sambs was able to do her part finding processors and consumers for 73 hogs. But for context, Country Cutters in Reeseville has the maximum ability to process 25 hogs in a week, while Tyson Foods, with six facilities running without a pandemic, can process 461,000 per week.
“U.S. pork producers are facing an unprecedented financial and animal welfare crisis,” said Howard Roth, NPPC president and a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wis. “These provisions represent a critical lifeline for hog farmers struggling to weather this storm. We urge Congress to come together quickly on final legislation that includes these provisions.”
