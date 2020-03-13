Committed to protecting the public’s health and safety, City of Fort Atkinson officials are continuing to monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure residents are prepared with the appropriate plan to detect, protect and respond should anyone in the community contract or be exposed to the virus.
Out of abundance of caution, officials are, at this time, limiting some large-group activities in city facilities. As the situation continues to develop, each city department and facility will determine the best course of action to continue providing services, and protecting the public and governmental employees.
Governmental officials recently participated in a conference call with Fort HealthCare and the School District of Fort Atkinson. The city, county, Fort HealthCare and the Fort Atkinson school district will work collaboratively and utilize all resources at their disposal to ensure normal operations and services continue as long as possible.
Importantly, residents should feel comfortable that, as a community, Fort Atkinson is prepared. The city’s Office of Emergency Management and senior staff are staying up-to-date on the latest procedures, and local public safety providers and teams are well-trained to manage response to outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.
CDC and local health provider representatives said the majority of patients afflicted by the virus will experience a mild illness and will be able to recover at home. With flu season winding down and allergy season ramping up, it is easy to mistake those symptoms for COVID-19.
If an individual thinks they might have contracted COVID-19, they are urged to contact their primary care physician before going to the hospital emergency room or doctor’s office.
If the spread of COVID-19 makes its way to Fort Atkinson, essential employees for the city will continue to report to work in an effort to minimize any disruption in services.
Residents can expect to continue receiving the highest level of public safety services. Fire, EMS and law enforcement operations will continue to respond.
However, this might look a little different than usual, so persons should not be offended if crews respond with a respiratory mask, rubber gloves or other protective attire. They only are trying to minimize any possible cross-contamination between emergency calls.
