Operating for the second year in a row in a virtual format, the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair announced its 2022 winners Sunday in an online ceremony.
While not quite what it would have been for a live, in-person science fair, the virtual fair saw good participation, with a number of innovative projects submitted by students from Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area, from kindergartners through high schoolers.
Cynthia Ficenec, president of the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair Board, said that when planning began for this year's event, she had expected the science fair to return to an in-person format.
However, the board decided to take a cautious approach and plan for another virtual competition, a decision which proved wise as omicron appeared on the scene, sending coronavirus cases higher than they had been before in the local area.
Ficenec said that since the organization established the virtual format last year, preparations for this year's event went very smoothly, and the panel of volunteer judges were pleased at the quality an variety of projects that were submitted.
The Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair was established 31 years ago to encourage local students from kindergartners through seniors in high school to design and carry out science experiments of topics they select.
“Carrying out a scientific experiment is a good exercise in thinking logically and testing the ideas you have about something,” Ficenec said.
“Sometimes you come up with a hypothesis and the results don’t come out the way you expect,” she added. “That doesn’t mean your project failed — it means you learned something.”
The science fair offers area students the chance to explore a particular area of science much more deeply than is often possible during a regular school class, and they can focus in on topics of particular interest to them.
Sometimes what students learn in the process can lead students toward a particular career, one they might not even have explored if they didn’t have this opportunity.
Serving as judges are several representatives of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and other community members with a background in science.
As well as earning ribbons based on the quality of their experiments, presentations and conclusions, participants have a chance at earning numerous special awards.
Supported by community sponsors, the contest offers prizes in a number of different age divisions, with $50, $30 and $10 awards for the top three entries at the elementary and middle school level and $200, $100 and $75 awards for the top three entries at the high school level.
First place winners, on top of receiving an individual prize, also gain $100 for their school classroom, to be spent on science materials.
Winners of the science fair were announced in a virtual ceremony Sunday afternoon. All participants earned a T-shirt and ribbon in accordance with their placing, and several received special recognition in their age category.
First came the school awards for the greatest degree of participation in the fair. The first prize school award went to St. Joseph's Catholic School of Fort Atkinson, with Purdy Elementary School, Fort Atkinson, earning runner up status.
Submitting the winning T-shirt design this year was Kiera Gille, 13, a student at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Fort Atkinson.
Earning honorable mentions for their T-shirt art entries were Zoey Allard, 9; Jackson Hertzfeldt, 11; Jenna Schwab, 17; and Lerissa (last name purposely omitted), age 11.
There was one student placing in the kindergarten through first-grade category this year.
Earning the first place ribbon for that age group was Jordi O'Neill, a kindergartner from Lincoln Elementary School in Whitewater, with her project entitled "Egg Out."
In the second/third-grade category, Charlie Fortney, a second-grader at Barrie Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, took first place with his "cat box test," (which involved cats and boxes, not cat-boxes.)
In second place was Nikolas Sherman, a third-grader at Purdy Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, with his "biodegradable test."
In third was Riley Hertzfeldt, a third-grader at Purdy, for her "Great Gummy Bear Experiment."
Coming in fourth was A.H. (purposely identified only by their initials), a second-grader at Luther Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, for their experiment entitled "Liquids and Solids."
In the fourth/fifth-grade category, Grace Tees, a fifth-grader at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Fort Atkinson, took first place for her project, entitled "What Materials Make an Air-Powered Car Go the Fastest."
Winning second prize in that category was "C.S.", a fifth-grader at St. Joe's, for their "Guinea Pig Food Selection" project.
Coming in third was "A.G.K.," a fifth-grader at St. Joe's for their experiment, "What Substance Cleans a Penny Best?"
In fourth-place was Graham Ralston, a fifth-grader at Barrie, with the project, "Stomach Acid Experiment."
In the middle school category, Emily Mallin, a sixth-grader at Fort Atkinson Middle School, won first with her Tastebuds=Tricked!" experiment.
Two entrants tied for second place in this category. They were Alexandra Jones, a seventh-grader at St. Joe's, for her experiment "Paw Preference," and A. Debizen, an eighth-grader at St. Joe's, for his project, "Color and Absorption of Light."
Third place went to "C.B.", an eighth-grader at St. Joe's, for their "Chill Out" experiment.
Fourth place went to G. Nsibirwa, a seventh-grader at St. Joe's, for the experiment "Which Cardiovascular Exercise Gets My Heartrate the Fastest?"
Fifth place went to Y. Palomec-Garcia, an eighth-grader at St. Joe's for the project, "Melting Ice."
In sixth-grade was "K.H.", an eighth-grader at St. Joe's, for the project "Corrosion."
Winning the high school division was Calvin Ficenec, a freshman at Fort Atkinson High School, with his project, "Computer Maintenance to Reduce CPU Temperature."
Winning the stereomicroscope door prize donated by Nasco was Graham Ralston.
Meanwhile, the Friends of Rose Lake provide a special award for a project focusing on local ecology, especially those that touch on Carnes Park/Rose Lake. The winner of this prize gets a pair of binoculars donated by the Friends group.
The Rose Lake Friends award for natural science went to kindergartner Jordi O'Neill of Lincoln Elementary, Whitewater, for her egg-centered project.
People can watch the virtual ceremony and find out more about the fair at its website, fasciencefair.org.
