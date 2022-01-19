When planning began several months ago for the 2022 Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair, board member Cynthia Ficenec fully expected the event to return to an in-person format.
However, at that time the board decided to take a cautious approach and plan for another virtual competition.
That decision proved to be prescient, as with the explosion of Omicron cases in the area, a number of local events that were originally slated to be in-person have been shifted to virtual or canceled all together.
Heading into the final weeks before the entry window of Feb. 5-9, planners are happy they held back so the whole event doesn't have to be reorganized at the last minute.
The virtual format worked really smoothly last year, Ficenec said, so much so that planners think they'll utilize certain aspects of the online presentation in future years.
"The process we developed last year worked really well," Ficenec said. "The judges could look at the submitted projects online and share their feedback in a spreadsheet form. It made it easy to determine which projects really stood out, which ones would be rated "excellent" and which ones might be eligible for special prizes."
Videos and slides featuring all of this year's entries will go up on the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair website as of Feb. 19 so that community members have the same chance as always to take a look at everything students submitted.
Ficenec noted that the public can already see last year's entries, which are also available to view on the organization's website, located at fasciencefair.org.
As to a big recognition ceremony, there will be a virtual presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, recognizing the awardwinners in every category and the recipients of the special awards.
Finally, all participants are invited to drop by the Dwight Foster Public Library to pick up their T-shirts, ribbons and prizes on Saturday, Feb. 26, when photos will also be taken of the winners.
Background
The Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair was established 31 years ago to encourage local students from kindergartners through seniors in high school to design and carry out science experiments of topics they select.
"Carrying out a scientific experiment is a good exercise in thinking logically and testing the ideas you have about something," Ficenec said.
"Sometimes you come up with a hypothesis and the results don't come out the way you expect," Ficenec said. "That doesn't mean your project failed - it means you learned something."
The science fair offers area students the chance to explore a particular area of science much more deeply than if often possible during a regular school class, and they can focus in on topics of particular interest to them.
Sometimes what students learn in the process can lead students toward a particular career, one they might not have even explored if they didn't have this opportunity.
Serving as judges are several representatives of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and other community members with a background in science.
Awards
Every year, the fair has seen good participation from the Fort Atkinson public schools and the local parochial schools. The contest is also open to students from several surrounding communities.
As well as earning ribbons based on the quality of their experiments, presentations and conclusions, participants have a chance at earning numerous special awards.
Supported by community sponsors, the contest offers prizes in a number of different age divisions, with $$50, $30, and $10 awards for the top three entries at the elementary and middle school level and $200, $100, and $75 awards for the top three entries at the high school level.
There is also a $1,000 senior scholarship presented every year, the only qualification for which is that the student must have participated in the science fair at some time during their school career.
Meanwhile, the Friends of Rose Lake provide a special award for a project focusing on local ecology, especially those that touch on Carnes Park/Rose Lake. The winner of this prize gets a pair of binoculars donated by the Friends group.
Other awards go to the schools. First place winners, on top of receiving an individual prize, also gain $100 for their school classroom, to be spent on science materials.
There's also a drawing for a telescope donated by Nasco Educational Supply.
Finally, every participant receives a science fair T-shirt specific to that year. Every fall, there's a contest to select the winning design, also created by a local student.
This year's winner is Kiera Gille, 13, a student at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Fort Atkinson. Her designs will be featured on the 2022 science fair T-shirts.
Because Gille's design, featuring an astronaut and planets, lends itself so well to coloring, this year's T-shirts will be printed in black and white. When students pick up their T-shirts, they'll be invited to color them if they wish with fabric markers.
In future years, planners hope to again host an in-person fair like the one that took place in early 2020 at the Fort Atkinson Club, featuring three floors of displays, presentations, giveaways and activities.
However, they'll also keep some of the features developed during the pandemic, such as the ability for competitors to submit videos or slides online rather than (or in addition to) pasting things onto a cardboard trifold display.
"Also, traditionally, the science fair never allowed for an interview component, and now we have that ability," Ficenec said "Students can submit short videos by sharing a link."
She said last year it was really fun to actually see the students in video form and to listen to them explain their projects.
For more information or to volunteer as a judge, people should contact Ficenec at cynthia.ficenec@gmail.com.
