The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 24th annual lighted Holiday Parade Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The parade, a chamber-sponsored event, is coordinated by a parade committee and chaired by Marissa Weidenfeller, communications and community engagement specialist with the School District of Fort Atkinson.
There will be 60 parade entries this year. Please note that registration is closed as the parade has met its maximum limit.
The parade will include the following entries: Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion, Atkinson Maintenance, Badger Bank, Books on Bikes, Butch's High Lite Auto Body, Capputan, Cornerstone of Hope, Crown of Life Christian Academy, Cub Scouts, Double 3 Transportation Inc., Driftskippers Snowmobile Club, Eby Family Dental, Fort Atkinson High School Blackhawk Marching Band, Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU), Festival Foods, FFA, Fishing Derby, Fort Atkinson Area Girl Scout Troops, Fort Atkinson Equestrian Team, Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation, School District of Fort Atkinson, Fort Atkinson High School Softball, Fort Atkinson Wrestling Club, Fort Youth Tackle, Gemuetlichkeit Days, Hebron Knights ATV Club and Homes for Independent Living.
Also, the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Jones Market, Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Klement Towing & Recovery LLC, Lady Blackhawks Youth Basketball, Fort Atkinson Lions Club and BASE driven by Yerges Moving and Storage, Lettsew K9 Foundation LLC, Madison Square Tanning, Mike Forester Real Estate Group, Mini Magic, Mueller & Son’s Quality Construction, NorthFit Creamery, Paddy’s Paws, Parks Tiger Martial Arts, Pick ’n Save, PremierBank, Rock River Bait Box, Rock River Dental, Rock River Free Clinic, Shopko Eye Care Center, Soup’s On, St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Pre-School, St. Paul's Lutheran School, Teen Day Broadcasting, Hometown Pharmacy, The Unity Project, W&A Distribution Services Inc., and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. sharp and travels from Milwaukee Avenue through downtown Fort Atkinson on Main Street, ending at Festival Foods on Madison Avenue. All floats will be lighted, and many will feature holiday music.
Immediately following the parade, the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties will be hosting its 24th annual chili cook-off at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 30 N. Water St. A sample bowl costs $4, and enables guests to sample all the chili entries and vote for their favorite.
Children can have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
For more information, contact the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce at (920) 563-3210 or visit www.fortchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.