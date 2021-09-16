Fort Atkinson schools mourning death of student

Fort Atkinson school officials relayed to students and families the unexpected death of one of the district's students, seventh-grader Danny Reese.
"We want to acknowledge that our hearts are heavy for the loss of one of our students," read the district's official communication, shared with families Thursday.
"We extend heartfelt condolence to the family, friends, staff, and members of our community. As a District, our focus remains on continuing to support students, staff, and families now and in the days ahead," said Marissa Weidenfeller, communications specialist for the district.
Fort Atkinson Middle School families received the news Wednesday afternoon.
Due to federal privacy requirements and out of respect for the family, the school district could not release any additional information.
"This news is never easy to share or receive," Weidenfeller said. "However, I am glad that we were all together to support and comfort each other in this difficult time.
"Our amazing pupil services team and additional grief counselors were available to support children and staff as needs arose throughout the day, and we will continue to use our pupil support staff in this capacity in the days ahead," the official message to families read.
At this time, Weidenfeller said, district officials have not learned how the middle schooler died, and there is a chance that the local schools may not ever know.
"We ask that people refrain from making assumptions or guesses, as these can be hard for family and friends who are already feeling saddened by the news of his death," the official message said.
"As we navigate this tragic event, it's important for everyone involved to remember who Danny was as a person and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, the school district's communication said.
"Our focus needs to remain on how we can all support and take care of each other," the message continued.
District officials said that local families should not hesitate to reach out to the middle school if there is anything that the district could do to support them and their children through this tragic time."
