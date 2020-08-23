Electors in the School District of Fort Atkinson have adopted a total tax levy of nearly $18.5 million to help operate the schools during the 2020-21 year.
The handful of electors in attendance took that action on a unanimous voice vote during the district’s meeting Thursday night in the Luther Elementary School board room. Facemasks were worn and social distancing observed.
Next year’s estimated total tax levy of $18,048,495 is up $854,652, or 4.97 percent, from the current school year’s amount of $17,193,843. It will help finance a proposed total school budget of $39.5 million, up from this year’s budget of $36.6 million.
Local property taxes to help support the general fund budget are projected at $17,225,520 in 2020-21 — up $2,500,804 from $14,724,716 this year.
Next year’s levy carries a corresponding estimated property tax rate of $10.87 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, an increase of 21 cents from this year’s rate of $10.66 per $1,000.
During the budget hearing prior to the tax levy adoption, Director of Business Services Jason Demerath outlined the proposed preliminary budget for the coming school year. (More information, including a video of his presentation, can be found on the district’s website at fortschools.org under the Business Services Department.)
He stsummarized where the district was at projecting finances over the next three years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and showed a summary of the financial projection used during (operational) referendum planning this past winter.
“As you can see, over the course of the three years of the newly approved referendum, we end that time essentially breaking even,” Demerath said. “However, as we all know, things have now changed and the financial future of the district in the longer term is, at best, uncertain.”
In the short-term, he looked at how the district financially was projected to end last year and what the 2020-21 planned budget was at that time.
“As you can see, in the last year of the 2016 referendum, we were planning a deficit of just under $1.3 million,” Demerath said. “We will see how we actually ended the year later.”
As for 2020-21, he said, the district was planning a $1.3 million surplus with the successful April operational referendum.
“As COVID hit this spring, the administrative team re-examined what would be presented for the board’s consideration at the May meeting to be incorporated into the 2020-21 budget,” Demerath said, beginning by sharing some of the savings the district was looking at as compared to the financial projections. “As staff resign or retire, we are factoring in replacements for those positions as we deem necessary.”
At the high school, he said, administrators were planning to reduce a full-time German teacher to half time. The district also has realized some savings versus the projection, he said, with health and dental insurance costs coming in well under what its planned renewal increases, or rate increase caps were.
“Also at the high school, based on student course selections, we are making some changes to staff to shuffle them to meet student demands,” Demerath said. “One of those is moving a 0.3 full-time equivalent (FTE) from physical education to another role. Along with that shift, our activity supervisors at the high school now will be paid through the high school budget allocation as opposed to a district level expense.”
Altogether, he noted, these major items equated to just over $232,000 in savings versus the projection for the 2020-21 budget.
On the other side of the ledger, there are some expense increases that were approved by the board of education.
“In April, the board approved compensation increases for next year that amounted to total salary and wage increases of 3.26 percent,” Demerath indicated. “Our projection had factored in a 3-percent increase, so we are over our projection there by about $59,000.”
The board, he said, also has decided to move its documents and business into a program called BoardDocs, which comes with an annual subscription cost of $3,000.
“Finally, based on student course requests for this year and increasing enrollment at the high school, the board approved adding a full-time business education teacher, and a full-time high school and middle school technology education teacher,” Demerath noted. “Also, as I referenced, we would be shifting personnel from high school physical education into the athletic and activity director role. While there is an increased salary cost as a result of that reassignment, it mostly is offset by that same individual’s physical education personnel cost.”
He said it is important to note that all of these personnel changes were approved only for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“Given the uncertainty of the longer-term financial future of the district due to possible state revenue shortfalls, the administrative team and board of education felt it prudent to make these changes this year to meet student needs, but to re-evaluate them next year when we know more about what things will look like as a result of the current pandemic,” Demerath stated. “Overall, this would increase the budget as compared to the projection by just under $266,000.”
As a result of a resignation and a retirement, he said, the district had two positions at the elementary level that were vacant. These positions were hired as limited term one-year positions for the upcoming school year, he added, noting there also were other certified staff vacancies that were evaluated for attrition or possible one-year contracts.
“In addition, support staff openings were, and will continue to be, evaluated for attrition,” Demerath indicated. “This may require shifting of personnel between buildings and/or programs, and it will be necessary to meet what will likely be more difficult financial times in the next couple of years than we had planned prior to the referendum.”
Lastly, he said, the administrative team continues to discuss the financial impact of COVID-19 and determine solutions to mitigate possible reductions in revenues in the coming years. More work will be focused on this over the coming winter months as administrators learn more about the 2021-23 state biennial budget and the financial impact of the pandemic on state finances.
“We believe these actions at this point begin to take us down a path of prudently managing future budgets that will likely be more difficult than originally planned,” Demerath informed the board and residents. “Our focus will be on leveraging every available dollar to benefit our students and making strategic decisions about where to make up shortfalls as they arise.”
As more became known over the summer about the fiscal impact of the pandemic and the district’s own programming, he said, some changes were made on both the revenue and expense sides that are built into the new budget.
“One major decision that was made was to delay the prepayment of debt from the 2019-20 fiscal year into the current 2020-21 fiscal year,” Demerth said. “This decision was made for several reasons, but the main one being that it is expected that in 2021-22, under the next state budget, school district revenues will take a hit as the financial fallout from the pandemic continues to impact state revenues. By delaying the prepayment of the debt, we then push the state aid we receive for that prepayment into 2021-22 to offset any decrease we might see, therefore helping to limit the impact of decisions made at the state level on local taxes.
“In relation to this, another factor in that decision was knowing that we were not going to have regular summer school this year, and the impact that might have on the pupil count and state aid as a result,” he added. “So that change, along with expenses that would have happened during summer school this year are also factored into this preliminary budget.”
In addition to these couple of items, the director said, there were various other revenues that are projected to be impacted as a result of COVID and some those were built into the proposed budget.
“While some things have changed, other items in this proposed budget have not at this point because they were too unknown when the board approved the preliminary budget in July, but we are assuming there will be some changes in coming weeks and months,” Demerath indicated.
Included in the proposed budget on the revenue side is current state law in relation to the 2019-21 biennial budget and school funding, including per-pupil revenue limit increases, special education aid increases, and maintaining the district’s current per pupil aid.
“We have been hearing that it is likely some kind of budget-repair bill might be needed this year, but that there is no interest in addressing that until after the November election,” Demerath said. “As a result, the only real mechanism the state might have to reduce our funds in 2020-21 would be to reduce our per-pupil aid revenue we receive in March. However, all of that is too speculative at this point to build anything into the budget.”
District officials, he said, also are assuming federal grant revenue will remain as planned, but that could change.
“At this time, we have not built in any additional costs based on COVID mitigation or our planned learning models and any impact on other services like transportation,” Demerath said. “However, as I stated, when the board passed this preliminary budget in July, there were too many unknowns to begin building things into the budget that is presented at the annual meeting.”
Those items, he pointed out, will be factored in as the board approves the final budget in late October.
“As I just shared, we are assuming in this budget that what is current state law continues to carry forward throughout the year,” Demerath said. “However, as we saw with the recession about a decade ago, the financial impact of COVID could have long-lasting effects.”
For several years following that recession, he said, the state granted only minimal increases to the district’s revenue and only recently began to increase those revenues.
“While there may be some minimal impact in 2020-21 on district revenues from the state level, all signs currently are pointing to the 2021-23 state biennial budget as being extremely difficult to manage as economic fallout from the pandemic continues,” Demerath cautioned. “So, it will be important to continue to have an eye to the longer-term as we have begun to do by delaying the debt prepayment, hiring limited term positions, evaluating vacancies for attrition, and other items to cushion the financial shortfalls that are likely coming our way.”
The business director reiterated that what happens at the state level with their finances has a large impact on the district’s local finances.
“You can see that 94.4 percent of our budget is controlled by the State of Wisconsin through the revenue limit and the state budget as it relates to the revenue limit and state aids,” Demerath said. “So, any loss of revenues that the state is experiencing will eventually fall to local municipalities and school districts.”
On the expense side, because the district is purely a service business, he said, just under 81 percent of the budget is for salaries and benefits of staff.
“So, we need to be thinking about the future implications to this area of our budget when discussing the financial impact of COVID, just as we have begun to do by issuing one-year contracts and looking at possible attrition of positions,” Demerath indicated.
He started looking at some of the numbers of how the district ended last year and its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“We ended 2019-20 with a deficit of $784,000, but if you recall from the beginning of the presentation, we were budgeting for a deficit of just under $1.4 million,” Demerath shared. “This deficit was decreased due to the (schools) closure this spring and all of the various factors involved with that.”
In fact, the district ended the year about $600,000 better than was budgeted, he said, adding this is where the discussion about offsetting increased costs to reopen this year plays in.
“As we think about the additional costs of providing personal protective equipment, cleaning facilities, creating an online learning model and everything else associated with mitigating COVID in our operations, this $600,000 along with the approximately $200,000 in federal relief funds and other local donations can be used to manage those costs without having a long-term impact on our financial standing,” Demerath indicated. “This is something as an administrative team and board of education that we purposely planned for by halting spending and not filling vacant positions this spring as we were under the Safer-at-Home order.”
Now, looking at what was projected when the district was planning the referendum last winter, he said, school officials had projected a surplus of $1.3 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year before COVID hit.
“As it stands here in August, 2020, we still are planning on that same surplus; however, it is important to note again that this does not build in increased mitigation expenses, the carryover from last year to help offset those costs, or any other unknowns at this point such as the state reducing our revenues,” Demerath stated. “While much more will become clear near the end of October when the board approves the final budget and tax levy, there still may be some unknowns at that point, especially as it relates to the longer-term financial impact of this pandemic.”
The business director then discussed the impact on the proposed tax levy of the 2020-21 budget as currently planned.
“You can see that when we were planning the referendum, we were projecting that the levy rate would decrease even with that successful referendum as we shifted tax revenue from paying off debt toward operations,” Demerath said. “What is proposed is a tax levy and rate that is higher than was projected during that planning.”
The main reason for this, he said, is the delay of prepayment of debt to the current fiscal year to manage the long-term tax levy and tax rate trend in future years.
“It is always our goal to try to prevent peaks and valleys in local taxes by keeping an eye to the long term as opposed to just managing finances within one solitary year,” Demerath said. “We are assuming that with a tough state budget coming, a very small number of summer school pupils to count this year, and other fallout from the current economic situation such as property values, that the 2021-22 fiscal year will be one where the additional state aid related to that prepayment of debt is needed more than the current year.”
While the proposed tax levy and rate is higher than was projected during referendum planning, the director said it still is lower than some of the higher points during the last decade.
“In fact, it is higher than five of the last 10 years and lower than five of the last 10 years, and just slightly above the rate in 2011-12,” he said.
“One item to point out related to taxes is that this budget builds in the same amount of private school vouchers and their impact on taxes, which is right around half a million dollars,” Demerath concluded. “If that were to increase, taxes likely would increase as well; however, that will not be known until the board sets the budget and tax levy in late October.”
Also Thursday, electors:
• Heard annual reports by the superintendent, the school board president and treasurer, and an academic report (Those reports will appear on the Daily Union website at www.dailyunion.com).
• Nominated and elected attorney Chris Rodgers chairperson for the annual meeting.
• Were introduced to Hailey Besch as parliamentarian.
• Recognized the service of Benjamin Knowles — a member of the board of education for three years — to the students and community of Fort Atkinson. Knowles devoted many hours serving on various school district committees as a school board member, it was noted.
• Recognized the service of Dick Schultz — a member of the board of education for three years — to the students and community of Fort Atkinson (see related photo on page A10). Schultz, it was noted, devoted many hours serving on various school district committees as a school board member.
• Authorized the school board, during the school year, to sell and dispose of any tangible personal property belonging to the School District of Fort Atkinson according to board policy.
• Approved an annual salary of $1,500 per member for board of education members.
• Approved reimbursing board members for actual and necessary expenses when traveling in the performance of duties as a school board member.
