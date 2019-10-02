The City of Fort Atkinson announced it would be conducting a regularly scheduled tornado siren test at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.
The test is in line with the normal siren testing on the first Wednesday of the month.
"In light of last night's weather, we want to make sure sirens are working properly," a post on the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook read. "It is fitting to continue a normal schedule of the first Wednesday of the month."
