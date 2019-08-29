When the veterinary office located at 601 Madison Ave. reopens after Labor Day weekend, it will be business as usual ... only with a new name and a new veterinarian in charge.
Dr. Jon Hundt, Fort Atkinson, is celebrating his retirement Saturday, Aug. 31, after 40 years doing veterinary work, the last 18 with Creature Comforts Veterinary Service.
Then after the long holiday weekend, Dr. Jonathan Tarp, Jefferson, will step in and the business will change its name to the Rock River Animal Clinic.
Hundt made the decision earlier this year to retire and sought out qualified candidates to take over his practice. The two veterinarians met in early April to work out the details of the changeover, which has been pretty seamless, they said.
Tarp and his wife have close ties to the Fort Atkinson community, as she works at Fort HealthCare. They have three children, ages 6, 2, and 5 months.
Tarp has spent the last four years working at the Animal Clinic of Elkhorn. A native of Platteville, he has lived in Jefferson for five years now.
Hundt started Creature Comforts 18 years ago from the ground up. Before that, he had spent 18 years working at the Jefferson Veterinary Clinic, and prior to that, he practiced in Michigan and Janesville.
Both of the veterinarians took a circuitous route to their chosen field.
Hundt started out studying fish and wildlife, then developed an interest in veterinary medicine, starting with a mixed practice that included both large and small animals and later focusing on small animals.
Tarp said he always was interested in animals, but he originally had planned to enter the field of agriculture. He studied animal science as an undergrad and worked as a herdsman for a large dairy farm in Belmont.
From there, he developed an interest in working as a large animal/dairy veterinarian. But as he started his veterinary career, he realized that the focus for a dairy vet was more on management of a herd rather than direct medicine, and he, too, changed his focus to small animals.
“I really love being able to work with people and solve difficult diagnostic problems,” Tarp said, “For example, dogs with severe uterine infections. Being able to perform surgery and see my clients through recovery is really rewarding.”
Tarp said that he really enjoys animal dentistry, which can provide a simple solution to troublesome conditions.
“I do a lot of small animal dentistry,” he said. “Just being able to educate clients on good dental health is really important. I’ll see a dog come in with a mouth full of disease, and after treatment, you can really see the difference.
“The animals — and the people — are so much happier,” Tarp said.
Hundt said there’s been a real increase in social awareness of animal health issues in the time he has served as a vet.
A couple of generations ago, it was perfectly normal to have cats and dogs roaming at large, often fending for themselves in terms of food and never seeing a vet.
Now society overall is much more aware of animal health needs, he pointed out. Spaying and neutering have become the norm to keep animals in good health and prevent unwanted puppies and kittens.
Regular veterinary visits no longer are considered a luxury, but are seen as a necessity, and the public is much more aware of the importance of shots, animal dentistry, and the idea of keeping cats indoors to protect both their health and local wildlife populations.
Hundt said pet grooming is a much bigger business than it once was as well, boosted in part by the popularity of breeds which need regular grooming, but also in part by greater awareness on the part of the public.
As the two veterinarians prepare to make the switch over the weekend, Tarp said that the clinic’s 3,000-some regular clients can rest assured that the clinic’s services will not change. Most of the procedures will be the same, he said: veterinary medicine, heartworm treatments and other preventive measures, as well as grooming and so forth.
The staff members — other than the veterinarian in charge — also will remain the same.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Tarp said. “I’ll be in over the weekend to put a new coat of paint on and get everything organized so I know where things are. Then I’ll be ready to go.”
