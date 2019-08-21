After the engine running one of Fort Atkinson’s wells broke down, the city council has approved spending $24,640 to get the well back up and running to full capacity and on a new engine system.
The well has been running occasionally on a backup generator for the last three weeks but only every few days to keep the system working.
The new engine system also will conserve energy, which will, in turn, give the city a $4,000 credit.
Residents have not been impacted by the broken engine, City Engineer Andy Selle said, adding that the real problem is if the fire department has a massive need for water.
“The concern is for fire department use,” Selle said. “We can no longer fulfill extreme capacity, but day to day is fine.”
Selle said for most city infrastructure, the plans are not made to account for extreme events. He gave the example of the storm water drains, which are not designed to handle “100-year storms.”
But the water system is different, according to the engineer.
“With drinking water, we design to extremes,” Selle said.
