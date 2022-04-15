The bookcover for the forthcoming book "Voices-19" featuring 19 stories of people who passed away from COVID-19, includes the story of Fort Atkinson's Cheryl Stedman, volunteer extraordinaire, drama enthusiast, Lions Club leader and the beloved wife of David Stedman. Stedman's story is the only one from Wisconsin to be featured in the book.
FORT ATKINSON - Those who have perished from COVID-19 are not just statistics. Each person made their contribution to the world - as a parent, a child, a spouse, an employee, a volunteer, a friend.
Cheryl Stedman of Fort Atkinson was one of those people, who perished too early, while still making her mark on the world as a health care advocate, Lions leader, local theatre enthusiast and friend to many.
Stedman's status as the a transplant recipient made her particularly vulnerable to the fierce virus, and she perished in late 2020 before a vaccine became available.
But her memory is still serving to inspire others, and her influence will only increase with the release of a new book featuring Stedman's story along with those of 18 others taken by COVID-19 early in the pandemic.
