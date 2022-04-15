FORT ATKINSON - Those who have perished from COVID-19 are not just statistics. Each person made their contribution to the world - as a parent, a child, a spouse, an employee, a volunteer, a friend.

Cheryl Stedman of Fort Atkinson was one of those people, who perished too early, while still making her mark on the world as a health care advocate, Lions leader, local theatre enthusiast and friend to many.

Stedman's status as the a transplant recipient made her particularly vulnerable to the fierce virus, and she perished in late 2020 before a vaccine became available.

But her memory is still serving to inspire others, and her influence will only increase with the release of a new book featuring Stedman's story along with those of 18 others taken by COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

