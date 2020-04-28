The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education has approved one-time policy changes and requested state Department of Public Instruction waivers of requirements to ensure that all students, as well as graduates, are not adversely affected by the coronavirus closure this spring semester.
The board of education took that action in special session Monday while meeting virtually for social-distancing purposes. A public hearing on the matter also was held, but no persons attended and no comments were received.
The public was invited to access the meeting online, but if unable, the district provided viewing opportunities in the boardroom at the Luther Administration Building.
Gov. Tony Evers declared an emergency order March 24 requiring all individuals in Wisconsin to stay at home or at their place of residence, with limited exceptions, through April 24. That was extended through May 26. With the exception for activities involving distance or virtual learning, the order continued the closure of all public and private K-12 schools for pupil instruction and extracurricular activities as established in previous emergency orders.
The State of Wisconsin has provided school districts the opportunity to consider local policy amendments and, as applicable, apply for waivers to achieve compliance with state and federal legislation and ensure no student is negatively impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency closure.
District administrators had recommended one-time local policy amendments and applying for correlative waivers. Therefore, on Monday, board members:
• Amended local policy regarding graduation requirements for the Class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 closure. The credits for graduation will be reduced to include only the minimum state requirement for graduation. Also, the civics exam will be eliminated as a condition of receiving a high school diploma due to students’ unequal and/or irregular access to technology.
• Amended local policy regarding grading, class promotion and credits for students currently in kindergarten through eleventh grade due to the COVID-19 closure.
This move will offer students and families at Fort Atkinson Middle School and Fort Atkinson High School choice regarding second-semester gradepoint-average calculations. Moreover, a notation will be made on all transcripts and/or documents that enter the student’s cumulative file regarding the COVID-19 closure.
The policy amendment also will utilize a family’s preference for second-semester grade or default for class rank calculations as applicable at the middle and high schools using current procedures and calculations.
Additionally, the policy change will award credit for middle and high school students who were on track with current coursework had the school year not been suspended; alleviate all grading for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year, and promote all students in grades K-11 to the next grade regardless of participation in 1Fort@Home or grades earned during the econd semester of the 2019-20 school year.
In requesting State of Wisconsin waivers, the board approved requesting a DPI waiver for those current seniors who were on track with current coursework for them to have completed all state-required high school graduation requirements had the school year not been suspended; and requesting a DPI waiver to waive the state-required civics graduation requirement.
“In the last couple of weeks since we discussed the waiver of (instructional) minutes, which the board approved at their March meeting, we’ve made the determination that we would like to request the board approve the ability for us to seek a waiver for the civics exam,” District Administrator Rob Abbott said. “High school students are required to pass a civics exam prior to graduation — it’s a state requirement by statute.
“We have just a handful of kids that have yet to meet that requirement, but we are seeking that waiver, so that (exam) would not prevent a student from graduating high school this year at Fort Atkinson High School,” he informed the board.
The district also is seeking a waiver related to graduation credits, the superintendent said.
“We spent hours and hours and hours working through very powerful spreadsheets, and we found really great news,” Abbott stated. “We had very few kids that were in the spot of being imperiled of not graduating, or not being on track to graduate, or in positions where we would have to have really aggressive waivers or options for them to help them work through that graduation process. We were in great shape to begin with.”
District officials, he said, have endeavored really hard to ensure no students are penalized by grading.
“What we are offering all students at the middle school and at the high-school level is the ability to choose whether to use their third-quarter grade as a semester grade, which is typically what’s transcripted and used in the grade calculations, or they are able to go to a pass/fail,” Abbott explained. “You may have heard some in the university system that have been going to that approach, as well.
“I feel very strongly that giving students and families that flexibility to make those decisions is critical,” he added. “It (process) is labor intensive on the adult side, but we don’t really care because I think it’s the most fair and just thing for kids.”
Meanwhile, during the board’s reorganizational meeting Monday, members:
• Appointed board secretary Debbie Kopps to preside during the election of officers.
• Elected Mark Chaney as board president; Rachel Snethen, board vice president; Adam Paul, board treasurer; Kory Kneckrehm, board clerk; and Amy Reynolds as member.
• Selected Chaney to serve as a representative to the 2020 CESA 2 Convention.
• Appointed Snethen to serve as a representative to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and as the delegate to the 2021 WASB Delegate Assembly, and Chaney to serve as an alternate delegate to the 2021 WASB Delegate Assembly.
• Designated committee assignments as follows: Certified Staff and Administrators — Rachel Snethen and Adam Paul; Finance and Operations — Paul and Mark Chaney; Personnel (includes Benefits Advisory) — Amy Reynolds and Chaney, with Snethen as alternate; Policy — Kory Kneckrehm and Chaney; and Sponsorship — Kneckrehm and Reynolds.
• Designated the following financial institutions as official depositories into which the school district treasurer may deposit all public monies: Johnson Bank, Fort Atkinson; Johnson Bank, Racine; Badger Bank, Fort Atkinson; BMO Harris Bank N.A., Milwaukee; PremierBank, Fort Atkinson; Fort Community Credit Union, Fort Atkinson; PMA Financial Network Inc., Warrenville, Ill.; Associated Banc-Corp. (NA), Green Bay; Local Government Investment Pool, Madison; Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee; and Associated Bank, Fort Atkinson.
Jason Demerath, district director of business services, is authorized to transfer funds between the aforementioned depositories, which are authorized to accept in-person, written, telephone and secured electronic requests for transfers of funds.
Additionally, Demerath is authorized, empowered and directed to invest any funds not immediately needed by the school district in the manner he determines to be in the best interest of the district. Only account types and depositories authorized by the board may be used for these investments.
Also, facsimile signatures of district officers may be used to authorize transfers of district funds for making those investments.
Also Monday, the board:
• Approved the transfer request from Lucas Springstroh from full-time special education teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School to full-time dean of students at the middle school, effective at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved the following appointments, effective at the start of the 2020-21 school year, contingent upon release from current contracts, and upon completion and satisfactory results of the pre-placement health screening and background check: Matthew Champeny, full-time middle school social studies teacher; Aimee Dwyer, full-time middle school cross-categorical teacher; Jamie Leurquin, full-time middle school cross-categorical teacher; Lindsey Skafe, full-time middle and high school psychologist; and Brian Zachgo, full-time high school science/physics teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.