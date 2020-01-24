Good Morning,

It's Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, and we've got the news you need to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce dinner

was Wednesday night. At the event, the chamber honored old and new board members and celebrated area businesses.

For more on the event and the honorees, read here:

2. A lawsuit is coming following the death of a Racine man in a traffic accident near Whitewater

The intersection at U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway N saw two fatal crashes in Aug. 2019. The wife of Robert J. Volk, who died after an Aug. 9 crash, is suing for damages.

“Everybody was aware that there was a problem with this intersection,” Kristin Cafferty, a lawyer representing Tabathia, said Wednesday. “Something should have been done. This accident could have been avoided, and Mr. Volk could be alive today.”

For more on the coming legal action, read here:

3. Sensory paths at Waterloo School District are becoming more popular.

The method for students to help regulate and get extra movement has taken hold around the county.

Last year, Waterloo School District applied for a small grant from the Watertown Health Foundation to purchase a sensory path for the elementary school. The funds allowed the district to purchase and install a Pirate Walk.

For more on the path, and how it benefits students, read here:

State, Nation & World

1.

Ap Evers calls lawmakers into special session on dairy crisis

2.

Ap Appleton bans conversion therapy for minors

3.

Ap NCAA to allow potential Olympians to receive more benefits

Photo of the Day: Sunrise