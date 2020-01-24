Chamber honor
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday presented its 2019 Economic Contribution Award to CBF Investment Company Inc. during the organization’s annual dinner at the Fireside Dinner Theatre. CBF partners and siblings are Randy Connery, Rhonda Shore, Renee Beilke and Rodney Hetts. Shown above, from left, are: Carrie Chisholm, chamber executive director; Shore; Hetts; Beilke; and Nova Jiongco, 2020 chamber president. Not pictured are Randy and Tim Connery.

 Christine Spangler

1. The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce dinner

was Wednesday night. At the event, the chamber honored old and new board members and celebrated area businesses. 

For more on the event and the honorees, read here: 

2. A lawsuit is coming following the death of a Racine man in a traffic accident near Whitewater

The intersection at U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway N saw two fatal crashes in Aug. 2019. The wife of Robert J. Volk, who died after an Aug. 9 crash, is suing for damages. 

“Everybody was aware that there was a problem with this intersection,” Kristin Cafferty, a lawyer representing Tabathia, said Wednesday. “Something should have been done. This accident could have been avoided, and Mr. Volk could be alive today.”

For more on the coming legal action, read here: 

3. Sensory paths at Waterloo School District are becoming more popular.

The method for students to help regulate and get extra movement has taken hold around the county. 

Last year, Waterloo School District applied for a small grant from the Watertown Health Foundation to purchase a sensory path for the elementary school. The funds allowed the district to purchase and install a Pirate Walk.

For more on the path, and how it benefits students, read here: 

Photo of the Day: Sunrise

Hoarfrost sunrise
Pam Chickering Wilson

Hoarfrost added a crystalline coating to the trees earlier this week. Pictured here, hoarfrost glints on a silhouetted tree as the sun rises, looking east from Highway X south of Watertown.

 By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com

