The Fort Atkinson City Council approved a number of items at its meeting Tuesday night.
Members:
• Approved and adopted ordinance rezoning property for Crown of Life Christian Academy to build a new school building.
The land previously had been zoned for residential use, but now allows for construction of 30,000-square-foot school building. For more on this, read here: Fort Council advances rezoning for Crown of Life school construction.
• Approved recommendation from Plan Commission to create new parcel at N3127 County Highway K.
• Approved 911 Joint Powers Agreement with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirming Fort Atkinson emergency services' work with Jefferson County dispatch.
• Approved a special event license and temporary Class "B" liquor license for Crown of Life Christian Academy's Thankful Run and Fellowship Nov. 16 at 1401 N. High St.
The next Fort Atkinson City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.