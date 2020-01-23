Good Morning,

1. Fort Atkinson is setting plans in motion on four projects — two roadways and two bike paths.

At the Fort City Council's Tuesday meeting, the body approved moving forward on construction projects for the Robert Street bridge and Riverside Drive. It also gave a resolution of support for two major grant applications to build two new bike paths in the city.

2. Citizens, officers and leaders were honored at the annual Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association awards Jan. 16.

Dakota Wietecka, of Watertown, received the Citizen of the Year award. Among several other people honored at the event was Support Person of the Year Kim Peterson, a dispatcher-secretary at the Lake Mills Police Department. She was presented a plaque by Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck.

In Sports,

Lakeside Lutheran senior outside hitter Ella Collins signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Eastern Illinois University.

After spending time researching prospective schools across all three NCAA divisions, she realized playing volleyball at the Division I level was a high priority and EIU was the only institution at that level to express interest.

“I liked the campus and the feel of everything. I really liked the old coach,” Collins said. “(Sara Thomas) has a great mindset and ideas for the team. The academics are really good and I got into the honors college. The volleyball was the level of play I wanted, so I’m really excited for that.”

