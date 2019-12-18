Across the board, full-time City of Fort Atkinson employees will see a collective wage increase of $187,000 after the City Council approved the action Tuesday.
Wages will increase between 1 and 9 percent, with most falling between 3 and 6 percent.
The increase comes after the Finance Committee completed an in-house wage assessment in September. The wage assessment looked at the salary data for the cities of Jefferson, Watertown and Whitewater to find what other municipalities were paying their employees.
“We were hearing more frequently from department heads we were falling slightly behind,” City Manager Matt Trebatoski said.
The wage hikes were accounted for when the 2020 budget was approved earlier this year. There will also be a 2 percent increase for part-time employees and a 3 percent increase for paid-on-call firefighters.
“Competition for employees is becoming more and more difficult. We have low turnover, but we’re also thin,” Council president Paul Kotz said. “I’m pleased that with our budget work and conservative management of the city we can do this. It’s nice when you can do the right thing.”
The council unanimously approved the wage hike for — almost — all city employees. The body removed the city council’s wage hike from the overall motion to increase pay.
“I think we’ll take up the elephant in the room now,” Kotz said as the council started to discuss the proposed increase of the city council’s stipend increase.
The issue has been one of the more hotly contested issues in the council in recent months, causing disagreement between members at multiple meetings this fall.
Council member Jude Hartwick was opposed to the proposed $50 increase for members and $60 increase for the council president because it was such a huge percentage increase.
Currently, council members receive $250 per month and the council president receives $300 per month. These amounts would rise to $300 and $360, respectively.
Hartwick didn’t think it was fair for members to vote for such a large increase while other city employees got between a 1 and a 9 percent increase.
The city council pay has not been increased since 1997, according to Trebatoski. Had it increased with the rate of inflation over the last 23 years, the pay for a regular council member would be around $400.
Trebatoski said the city took an average of council pay for about 20 communities around the area and came to that $300-per-month number.
At the city’s budget workshop in October, Hartwick said he was uncomfortable with the way it would seem to the public if the council voted for its own raise, saying he would vote “no” on any motion to raise member pay.
Council member Mason Becker, who said Tuesday he had mixed feelings about the pay increase because there have been times the stipend has been a help to him and his family, proposed a compromise.
Because, Becker said, the council terms are staggered, there will never be a perfect time to vote for a pay increase. To counteract this, he proposed splitting up the increase over two years.
The new increase would do 50 percent of the proposed pay raise in 2020 and the other 50 percent in 2021.
Becker’s compromise got even Hartwick on board and the motion passed unanimously.
After the pay discussion, the council took up another issue proposed by the finance committee — six proposed changes to the city employee handbook.
The changes — which were approved — changed some of the language regarding benefits and rules.
While part-time employees benefits aren't changing, the language regarding those benefits and who is eligible has been made more clear and consistent.
The amount of vacation time for new hires was increased from one week to two weeks in order to promote recruitment of new hires.
The method for reporting a workplace injury for worker's compensation was updated.
Rules regarding married employees' dental coverage were updated. Now, spouses will need to either have one family dental plan or two single person dental plans — rather than two family plans. However, there are two couples currently employed by the city that will be grandfathered in with this policy.
The allowance from the city to purchase safety shoes has been increased from $85 to $100 — the first increase in this allowance since 2005.
The alcohol and drug policy was changed to update some language and also placed the responsibility for contacting a union representative on the employee and not the employer.
