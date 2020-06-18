It began as a way to promote Rotary International, as well as Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Hundreds of Rotarians and their guests would be gathering here June 19-21 for a weekend of golf, theater, hiking, biking, paddling, dining, skydiving, seminars, workshops and camaraderie as they network with fellow Rotarians from throughout District 6250 and beyond.
However, the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent health orders limiting gatherings threw a wrench in the works.
So instead of the three-day RotaryFest, the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club is hosting a virtual district convention Saturday, June 20, via Zoom.
Fort Atkinson is the home club of Rotary District 6250 Governor Edwin Bos. In light of this being the 75th anniversary of Rotary helping to set up the United Nations, he and Co-chair Bob Jonas wanted to make the convention particularly special while turning the spotlight on their community and the many things it offers.
Well, this Saturday, they still will … via the internet.
To “attend” RotaryFest, visit https://www.rotary6250.org/page/2020-district-conference-virtual to register. There is no registration fee.
The schedule follows:
7 a.m.: RotaryFest registration opens via Zoom.
7:30 a.m.: A Winston Churchill impersonator, serving as emcee, welcomes “attendees.”
8 a.m.: The 2020 virtual Rotary International convention begins.
9:15 a.m.: Intermission and “What Might Have Been,” promoting Fort Atkinson and the places and events that were to be showcased during the original, in-person RotaryFest. Included in “RotaryFest a la Carte” are the Fireside Dinner Theatre, Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, Fort 88 Smokehouse, Hoard Historical Museum, Jones Market, Wisconsin Skydiving Center, Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Atkinson Club.
9:30 a.m.: Back in Wisconsin, a video featuring District 6250 Rotary clubs, projects and exchange students the past year.
9:50 a.m.: Breakout sessions on what people thought of the Rotary International general session.
10:20 a.m.: Panel on U.S. government policy and youth exchange. Participants include Cayla Hantzsch, senior program officer for the American Councils for International Education, Washington D.C.; Linh Vo, Duke University, originally from Vietnam, District 6250 Rotary Peace Scholar; Holland Foelker, originally from Fort Atkinson, representing Rotaract at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and UW-Madison; Isha Paudel, Interact and a Rotary youth exchange student in Fort Atkinson from Nepal.
11 a.m.: Grand finale and what’s next for Paudel as she heads home to Nepal. District Governor Bos will make special announcements and review accomplishments during the past year. Emcee offers final remarks and thankyous.
11:30 a.m.: District annual meeting in separate Zoom call.
