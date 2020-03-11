The Fort Atkinson Club is kicking off its Spring 2020 “FACTalks” lecture series on Tuesday, March 24.
"Come listen to entertaining, informative talks by local experts in their fields," organizer Ben Knowles said, noting that all FACTalks take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the community center, 211 S. Water St. East in Fort Atkinson.
They are free and open to the public.
The series starts March 24 with Dr. Eric Loepp, of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Political Science, presenting "What Will Happen Next?! The 2020 Primaries and Wisconsin's Role in Electing a President This Fall."
Have you ever wondered why Americans nominate presidents the way they do? Why do Iowans vote in February and Wisconsinites vote in April? Just what is a “superdelegate” and why do they matter so much?
"Join us for an evening all about presidential nominations," Loepp says. "Together, we will explore how presidential nominations work (including some bizarre customs!), hear the stories of candidates past and present, and consider the role Wisconsin will play both in its coming April primary and the general election this fall.
"The event promises to be as informative as it is civil, with the audience helping guide our conversation throughout based on your most pressing questions about a unique feature of the American political system," Loepp adds. "All views and questions are welcome."
Loepp, who holds a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh, is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he teaches courses in American government, political behavior and research methods. His research focuses on candidate evaluation and electoral decisionmaking, particularly in primary elections. This work has been published in such journals as "Electoral Studies"; "The Journal of Elections, Public Opinion & Parties"; "Research & Politics"; "American Politics Research" and "PS: Political Science & Politics."
Future presenters and their topics are:
• April 7: “Wetlands as Solutions to our Water Issues in Wisconsin," presented by Tracy Hames of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association.
In this lecture, attendees will learn about what wetlands are, why they’re important, the current state of wetlands in Wisconsin, and what they can do to care for these natural treasures.
Historically viewed as wastelands, wetland loss was rampant in Wisconsin for many decades, according to Hames. The legacy of wetland loss has contributed to many of current natural resource and societal problems such as increased flooding, decreased water quality, and loss of fish and wildlife habitat.
Hames says he will present wetlands from a new perspective, showing how people can use them as solutions to the water-related issues they face.
"You may just leave this lecture with hope for the future, motivated to help protect and care for the wetlands in your community," Hames says.
Raised in Arden Hills, Minn., Hames developed a love and appreciation for nature and the environment at a young age through many years hunting, fishing and camping. He obtained a Bachelor's of Arts in biology and environmental studies from Macalester College in 1984, and a Master's of Science in natural resources from the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point in 1990.
In 1989, he moved west to work as a waterfowl and wetlands biologist for the Yakama Indian Nation, where he stayed for 22 years, building one of the largest agricultural-based wetland protection and restoration projects in the Pacific Northwest. A Midwesterner at heart, Hames moved back to Wisconsin in 2012 to take the position of executive director of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association. In this position, he works across the state to help communities understand how wetlands can be solutions to the habitat, water quality, flooding and other issues they face.
The Wisconsin Wetlands Association is a nonpartisan, science-based, statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection, restoration and enjoyment of Wisconsin’s wetlands. It envisions a state where wetlands are healthy, plentiful, and support ecological and societal needs, and where citizens care for, appreciate, and interact with these natural treasures. As a membership-based nonprofit, its ability to work for wetlands throughout Wisconsin is dependent on the support of members.
• April 21: “Midwestern Cities: Revitalizing or Rusting Away?” presented by Nicholas Lovett of the UW-Whitewater Department of Economics.
Note that this talk begins at 7:30 p.m.
During the latter half of the 20th century, America's industrial cities have struggled mightily with existential crises, population decline and collapsing economies, Lovett said. Nowhere has this been more evident than in the American Heartland. In recent years, some Midwestern cities have revitalized and thrived, while others seem to further rust away into oblivion.
"What explains these divergent paths and how might these considerations inform policies and actions in the future? We will delve into these issues and more," Lovett says.
Lovett is an assistant professor at UW-Whitewater's Department of Economics. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of California-Santa Cruz and is an applied microeconomist with primary research fields in urban, public and labor economics. He particularly is interested in uncovering empirical evidence to help answer important policy questions. In recent work, he has studied pressing issues such as crime, poverty and urban decay.
• May 5: “Wisconsin’s Second Breeding Bird Atlas in Jefferson County and Beyond,” presented by Yoyi Steele of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Aaron Stutz, Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas II county coordinator.
Did you know that thousands of volunteers just spent the past five years surveying the whole state to document all the different species of birds that breed in Wisconsin — for the second time? The second Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas is the largest volunteer monitoring effort ever to take place in Wisconsin.
"Come and learn all about what a breeding bird atlas is and how it was done, what birds are breeding in our local area, what the atlas results tell us about how birds are doing in Wisconsin and beyond, and what you can do to help birds," Stutz says.
Then, later that week on Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m., talk attendees and other interested nature lovers are invited to join the presenters for a free guided bird hike at the Adam Birding Conservancy, a privately-held nature sanctuary near Cold Spring along the Bark River that is home to hundreds of bird species.
Participants should bring binoculars, waterproof footwear (rubber boots are strongly recommended) and a water bottle if it’s warm. Also note there are no restrooms on site. Questions can be directed to benjamin.d.knowles@gmail.com.
Steele is an avian conservation biologist and natural resources planner. She worked in Wisconsin bird conservation for more than 15 years for the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Initiative, was the founding coordinator of the Wisconsin Important Bird Areas program, was a volunteer atlaser for WBBA II, and is active in Fort Atkinson Bird City. She lives in Fort Atkinson with her husband and son.
Stutz has been a birder since age 7 or 8. He served as the WBBA II county coordinator for Jefferson and Rusk counties. He also helps run eBird in Wisconsin; serves on the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Records Committee; and formerly compiled the Christmas Bird Count for Madison.
He lives in Lake Mills with his wife, son, and two English springer spaniels.
• May 19: "The Strange Politics of Pirate Radio," presented by "Mark Furst, a pirate radio enthusiast.
Furst noted that the growth of pirate radio in Europe starting in the late 1950s and into the 1970s is as much a tale of weird politics and social upheaval as the unstoppable growth of popular music (mainly rock music at that time). In the early days, these first broadcasters were considered benign by their governments (United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Scandinavia, etc.), but as rock music became more popular, they were increasingly outlawed. The Labour government in the United Kingdom at the time was very conservative in this regard and fought hard to prevent these stations from operating.
"Weird maritime laws were invoked and strange political bedfellows emerged," Furst says. "On top of that was the structure of broadcasting in the U.K., being regulated as if it was the BBC at a time when almost all broadcasts were live, and the broadcasting of 'recorded' music was still seen as a threat to the livelihoods of orchestra musicians in particular and radio performers in general."
Furst was born in Dublin in the early 1960s and grew up in Northern Ireland and England, where his love of modern music began, primarily through listening to the new and slightly dangerous pirate radio stations operating off the coast at that time. After moving to the United States in 1980, he lived and worked in many places throughout the country, but has settled with his wife, Janice, in Fort Atkinson. Professionally, he works in the energy efficiency business, but still dreams of becoming a rock star some day.
The Fort Atkinson Club is an independent, multi-purpose, nonprofit community center that serves the members, neighbors and visitors of Fort Atkinson. Its vision is that this historic downtown hub along the Rock River will provide people of all ages and backgrounds a place to come together through education, arts, wellness, business, community events, and other fun activities while showcasing the history, culture and heritage of the area. The Fort Atkinson Club is developing a wide variety of ways to nurture and support its vibrant community and offer many opportunities for others to participate in this positive collaboration.
