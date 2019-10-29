More than 4,000 pounds of frozen beef patties that originated at a Fort Atkinson food plant have been recalled after an inspection found the beef was contaminated with enough metal to cause serious health consequences, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The 4,218 pounds of contaminated beef patties were produced Aug. 10 at OSI Industries LLC and then shipped for further processing to plants in Iowa and Wisconsin, the USDA said.
The “Char-broiled Beef Patties (Caramel color added)" with a lot code of 22219 are shipped in 38-pound bulk containers. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it believes the bulk boxes might already be sitting in the freezers of processing plants further down the chain.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to firms that further process the product in Iowa and Wisconsin.
The problem was discovered during further processing activities at another federal establishment.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS officials said they are concerned that some product might be in freezers of firms that further process the product. Further processing firms that have purchased the product are urged not to distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact OSI Industries LLC, toll-free, at (855) 206-1934.
