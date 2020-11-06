The Fort Atkinson City Council on Thursday adopted a Citizen Participation Plan for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Meeting remotely via Zoom, City Manager Matt Trebatoski explained that when the City of Fort Atkinson decided to terminate its Revolving Loan Fund program and participate in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-Close grant program, the Wisconsin Department of Administration (WDOA) allocated approximately $1.5 million of grant money for which the city can apply.
In order to access this grant money, he said, Fort Atkinson must meet certain federal guidelines and follow specific WDOA application requirements.
After exploring numerous potential grant projects to reduce or eliminate blight and benefit low- to moderate-income census tracts, he said, two were identified as having the greatest potential benefit to the city.
These projects were: 1) Purchase and remediation of a former metal scrap yard, located at 115 Lorman St. and 600 Oak St.; and 2) Public facility improvements within two census tracts, specifically water main replacement and full street reconstruction.
“We explored a number of opportunities,” Trebatoski stated. “We looked at the former Loeb-Lorman site as a potential to purchase and do environmental remediation. We also looked at doing some water main replacement as well as full street reconstruction in some areas where we have high incidences of main breaks.”
Unfortunately, over the last year or so, he said, the city was not able to come up with an agreement on the Lorman site.
“In the end, we ended up being a little too far apart (on terms) and there were too many uncertainties for us where we felt the grant dollars could be at risk of us losing them altogether,” Trebatoski said. “So, we did decide that it’s best at this point to move forward with those public infrastructure improvements.”
Fort Atkinson must prepare grant applications, he said, and have them submitted and approved by WDOA before Jan. 31, 2021. For that to happen and to be eligible to receive the funds, council approval of several HUD-required documents was needed, he noted.
“I know we’ve discussed these potential projects and both would be a great benefit to the city,” council member Paul Kotz remarked. “So I think (it’s) a great use of this potential grant money. It (plan) seemed real thorough, seemed well-prepared.”
The primary purpose of the CDBG program is the development of viable communities through the provision of decent affordable housing, a suitable living environment, and the expansion of economic opportunities, principally for the benefit of persons of low and moderate income.
For a Citizen Participation Plan for the CDBG program, the City of Fort Atkinson must establish a committee composed of persons representative of the city’s demographics, including at least one low- to moderate-income resident. The committee also should include representatives from the local government, real estate, banking and labor communities whenever possible.
Public hearings will be held to obtain citizens’ views and enable them to respond to proposals at all stages of the CDBG program.
In a related move, the council also adopted the Fair Housing Ordinance and approved a Wisconsin Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan for the CDBG program.
“With what we’re doing with water main replacement and street reconstruction, we will not be displacing any residents or any individuals,” Trebatoski stated.
The council also approved a related resolution to support and maintain policies and laws that prohibit the use of excessive force and the barring of entrances/exits for non-violent civil rights demonstrations, for the CDBG program.
“It only applies to these non-violent civil rights demonstrations,” Trebatoski said. “Additionally, it’s really saying that our police are basically going to uphold what is currently city ordinance or state statute, which, of course, they do. It’s really not introducing any new policies for them (police) and they do already have policies on excessive force that they will continue to maintain.”
Council members also authorized submission of CDBG program grant applications for public facility improvements, specifically water main replacement and full street reconstruction, within low-income census block areas in the city.
Fire station contracts
Meanwhile Thursday, the council approved contracts for equipment and furnishings for the fire station renovation and expansion project, as budgeted.
Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said the contracts are as follows: Jonas Office Products for furnishings and equipment for the training room, in the amount of $12,747.14; Shumway Appliance for kitchen appliances, $5,911.38; GearGrid Corporation for additional firefighter gear lockers, $2,951; General Communications for dayroom radio and antenna, $4,617.15; Ignatek for the door access control system, $10,926.76; and Uncommon USA for a 30-foot interior halyard flagpole, $2,000.
During discussion, the fire chief explained that the Jonas contract is for dayroom furnishings such as training tables and chairs, whiteboards and bulletin boards, storage cabinets and adjustable table base.
“These items are being fully funded through a generous grant from Philip Jones and Jones Dairy Farm,” Rausch said. “This donation made it possible to update the training room furnishings and equipment we are currently using, which are well-worn and outdated.”
The Shumway contract, he said, is for kitchen and laundry equipment to equip the upstairs dormitory and dayroom.
“The current station did not have a full kitchen and the appliances that were used in the old station will be utilized in the first-floor public spaces in the new station,” Rausch noted. “Having a separate kitchen for staff necessitated the purchase of additional equipment.”
Shumway offered a significant discount on the equipment and will complete all installation as part of the contract, he said, noting this purchase is funded through the project furnishings budget.
The GearGrid contract, the chief said, is for additional PPE (personal protective equipment) gear lockers. The configuration of the new turnout gear storage room, he said, did not enable firefighters to use all of the wall lockers they have been using.
“In order to fit the new area, we are purchasing several free-standing units and we are adding two additional lockers to the space,” Rausch informed. “These additional lockers will enable us to increase volunteer staffing to 40 members as we currently have more people wanting to join the department than we have room for.”
This purchase, he said, is funded through the project furnishings budget.
The General Communications contract, the chief said, is to purchase and install a VHF base radio in the dormitory dayroom.
“This will enable communication with city and county dispatch while the on-duty division chiefs are in the dormitory area nights and weekends,” Rausch said, noting this equipment and installation is being fully funded by a donation from Badger Basement Systems.
The Ignatek contract, he said, is for the door access control system. New public safety facilities are required to have door access control systems to restrict unauthorized entry, he noted.
“This system includes a computer-managed keypad and key fob locking system enabling individual members to have unique codes and records pass-through times for each individual,” Rausch said, noting this purchase is funded through the project furnishings budget.
Lastly, the Uncommon USA contract is for a 30-foot internal halyard flagpole to be installed in front of the new administrative addition, he said, noting that is funded through the building furnishings budget.
“These additional contracts are part of the overall project budget or are funded through targeted donations and do not represent any additional or unexpected costs related to the project budget,” Rausch said, adding that all donations will be recognized during the grand opening on Sept. 11, 2021.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a bid from local dealer Griffin Ford for a Ford Interceptor sport utility vehicle squad for the Fort Atkinson Police Department at a cost of $34,188 and also approved additional equipment for the police squads at a not-to-exceed cost of $11,312.
Police Chief Adrian Bump said the department is set to replace one police vehicle next year, and that funds were established in the 2021 budget under the police outlay account in the amount of $45,500. He said the department requested bids for a 2021 Ford Interceptor SUV.
“There will be a 90- to 120-day delivery time with the order, which is why I am bringing this request to you now,” Bump told the council. “Coordinating this purchase and delivery along with the mobile radios project also will result in cost savings when the equipment is installed and up-fitted.”
The chief said he plans to bring the mobile radios purchase request before the city council in December.
Ewald Commercial Vehicle Services is the bid winner for the Wisconsin state contract for 2021 Ford squad cars, he noted, submitting the lowest bid price from all submitting dealers in the state with a 2021 quote of $33,917 for the Ford SUV.
“We will be using additional money within the outlay account for the squad cars beyond the vehicle purchase price for squad-specific equipment, changeover fees and police graphic applications,” Bump indicated. “I would also like pre-approval to move forward with those purchases after the vehicle arrives in or around February 2021.”
The police chief said he wanted to proceed and obtain final approval from the council Thursday to execute the order through Griffin Ford for the one new squad car.
“This purchase through Griffin is $271 more than the lowest quote,” Bump said. “However, I feel the benefit to local business and our community compensates for that difference.”
• Reviewed and approved the 2021 small-animal collection contract with the Humane Society of Jefferson County for $33,208.68, payable in full in January for an annual discount of $505.72.
City Clerk-Treasurer Michelle Ebbert said the contract is based on a per-capita rate, and the rate for 2021 is $2.72 per person, the same as this year. The city’s population of 12,395, she said, decreased 42 people, which represented an overall decrease.
The proposed budget for 2021 is $34,100, so the city will be under budget by $891.32 for the collection service, Ebbert noted.
• Approved transferring $9,998.14 from the parks development fund to unassigned general fund balance at year end for completion of the Wheels Park project. Parks and Rec Director Brooke Franseen said final invoices from designing, building and restoring the Wheels Park are concluded.
“The park is complete besides the exception of receiving the skateboarder sculpture, which is set for delivery in November,” Franseen said. “This project was funded by monetary donations and sponsorships, in-kind donations and the city’s parks development fund.”
The Wheels Park, she said, has shown to be a true asset to Fort Atkinson with daily use and a resource for all ages, especially teens.
The director said the project had earmarked $25,000 from the city’s parks development fund with $8,000 spent in March of 2017 for the Wheels Park development. The total Wheels Park expenses were $326,204.08 plus in-kind donations.
“Fort Atkinson Community Foundation reimbursed $309,484.17 with a total of $9,998.14 remaining to transfer from the parks development fund,” Franseen said. “In total, $22,998.14 will be expended from the parks development fund for the Wheels Park. There currently is $27,319.80 in the fund.”
• Approved transferring the appropriation of $17,321.66 from the parks development fund to the small projects account to fund completion of Arrowhead Trail. The Parks and Rec director said Arrowhead Trail has concluded final invoices from excavating and paving at Arrowhead Park.
“The paved pathway runs between Blackhawk Drive and Laurie Drive to accommodate playground users, and to make walks to and from school more convenient and safe,” Franseen said. “This pathway also accommodates use by wheelchairs and strollers.”
The goal while finishing the Wheels Park, she said, was to save some of the parks development fund to cover the cost of the Arrowhead Trail.
“With managing to save some costs from the Wheels Park and the trail coming in slightly over budget, we are proposing to expend the parks development fund with remaining costs covered by our rec supplies account,” Franseen stated.
Between asphalt paving at $5,356.44 and excavating at $13,833.30, Arrowhead Trail came to a total of $19,189.44, the director noted.
“After the anticipated Wheels Park transfer of funds, there will be $17,321.66 remaining in the parks development fund,” Franseen indicated. “The remaining $1,867.78 will be covered by the rec supplies account.”
• Approved a request by the Driftskippers Snowmobile Club to mark a trail in the Klement Business Park to give members access from Poeppel Road to Business Highway 26.
• Moved to a second reading a recommendation from the Plan Commission to rezone 315 Adams St. from C-2 (Central Business) to R-1 (single-family residential). The property currently has a single-family home on it but is zoned C-2 Central Business.
