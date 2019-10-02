The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday advanced a request to rezone an area near Montclair Place to allow for construction of a new school building for Crown of Life Christian Academy.
The area previously had been zoned for single and multi-family homes, as well as a wetland conservancy.
The council approved a second reading of the proposal, forwarding it to a third reading and potential approval.
The new zoning plan will save a lot of the conservancy, but remove the residential zoning that city engineer Andy Selle said had been put in place about 20 years ago when the city anticipated more development toward that side of town.
The rezoning was part of the city’s site plan agreement with Crown of Life.
Construction includes a new 30,000-square-foot building with six classrooms, a commons area, offices, a gym and other support rooms for the school.
Crown of Life is a private school for grades 1-8 that currently runs out of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The proposed site, on the northwest side of Fort Atkinson, is 36.32 acres with 2.88 acres of impervious surface — which includes a parking lot with 126 spaces.
