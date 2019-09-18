The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved constructing an entry feature at the corner of South Main and South Third streets.
It will mirror other features around the downtown area — especially the sign at the north end of Main Street at its intersection with Madison Avenue. The feature will cost $10,324 to build and funds are being pulled from the city’s downtown TIF district.
The costs include the masonry for the feature and a new sidewalk in front of it.
The construction of this feature first was proposed to the council in August, but was tabled at that time because the initial design proposed a sign welcoming people to the downtown area. The council wanted to change the design because people entering downtown from the south wouldn’t have seen the welcome.
Assistant city engineer Rudy Bushcott was at the council meeting to explain the new plans and ease the council members' previous concerns.
“Hopefully, this explains the situation better,” Bushcott said.
He noted that the entry feature is in line with the city’s ongoing efforts to improve the appearance of Fort Atkinson’s downtown.
“This has been an ongoing enhancement program since the '90s,” Bushcott said.
As part of that enhancement program, the city has constructed similar features at the corner of South Third Street and Janesville Avenue, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lorman-Bicentennial Park entrance, the North Main Street and Sherman Avenue parking lot, the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, along the Glacial River Trail at Sherman Avenue, in Ralph Park, in Jones Park and on Madison Avenue.
The council approved the construction of the feature unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.