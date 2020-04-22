Meeting remotely via Zoom, the Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved the Fort Atkinson Generals' Baseball Fest at Jones Park on June 18-21.
The annual event, sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Generals baseball team, will involve the same carnival ride company, baseball games, possibly two nights of music and more involvement by community groups and businesses. Subway is the lead corporate sponsor, and there will be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 demonstration and Battle of Civil Servants softball game.
All persons with an alcoholic beverage or who wish to purchase alcohol from the concession stand must wear an ID wristband.
The Fort Generals has donated more than $118,000 toward Jones Park improvements during the past 17 years of its Baseball Fest event.
Speaking remotely, Fort Atkinson Generals Board of Directors member Jim Roethel told the council that the board has held a lot of discussions up until now with respect to scheduling the festival in view of COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re going to be basing everything on the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), of course, and the governor and the City of Fort Atkinson guidelines as far as what we do,” Roethel said. “We are going to set a date near the end of May as a last call for us.
“If it’s at the point where it doesn’t look like it (COVID-19 situation) is clearing up, we will cancel the event and then look forward to possibly having a weekend later in the year — not so much a baseball fest, a whole weekend, but maybe a smaller event if things do get better,” he added. “But we’re going to go by the guidelines of the state. Safety is the big thing.”
Council member Jude Hartwick thanked Roethel and acknowledged the Fort Atkinson Generals for all of its donations to the park, as well as scholarships and activities that are fun for the community.
“The Generals are one of those (groups) that really is a goodwill ambassador to promoting city life,” Hartwick commented.
Also Tuesday, upon recommendation from its Plan Commission, the council approved a certified survey map creating two new parcels in the south-side Robert Klement Business Park.
City engineer Andy Selle said this involves a division of the lots located roughly along Janesville Avenue on the south side of Commerce Way.
“This was a split that was generated by an offer to purchase by an entity of that particular location,” Selle informed. “They did not want the entire lot, but I believe it was approximately 7.9 acres of that lot, leaving about a three-acre balance.”
Meanwhile, before adjourning to swear in new council members, Hartwick, who did not seek re-election in the April election, offered some parting remarks.
“I just wanted to say farewell. It is with great honor and humility that I express my thanks and appreciation to the citizens of Fort Atkinson who elected me in my role as city councilman for the past six years,” Hartwick said. “I have always tried my best to be fiscally conservative and socially liberal. I know that the monies collected were taxpayer monies, thus scrutinizing and accounting for those expenses were, and are, key to running our city.
“Our city staff does a great job of getting the most ‘bang for the buck’ from our tax levies,” he added. “I never wanted to micro-manage the city, but only to make sure that there was oversight of business practices.”
Socially, the city has grown, he said.
“We’ve visioned what we want to be and are working toward the goals we, as a city, have set,” Hartwick said, adding he believes that Fort Atkinson’s master plan, comprehensive plans and 2040 goals are driving forces in the city’s quest to improve. “I’m proud to say that the visioning has allowed us to proactively move forward, rather than react to growth as it comes. Hopefully, we’ll keep that drive and accountability.
“Thank you for letting me be part of the City of Fort Atkinson’s leaders,” he concluded. “I look forward to continuing to offer my services to the city as a private citizen. It’s been an honor working with all of you.”
Council President Paul Kotz in turn thanked Hartwick for his service to the community.
“I’d like to publicly thank Councilman Hartwick, this being his last official act, for his service to the city and for all the things he’s contributed over his six years on the council,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure working with you.
“I’ve appreciated your viewpoint on things, and I think you’ve broadened the perspective of the council by being a member of it,” Kotz added. “I’m sure we’ll see you active in community affairs, and looking forward to that.”
After adjourning the first session, City Clerk Michelle Ebbert administered the oath of office to newly elected council members Bruce Johnson, starting his second term, and newcomer Brandon Housley, beginning his first.
In a related move, the council voted by email to elect Mason Becker as council president and Chris Scherer as council president pro tem. Johnson was selected as the council representative on the Plan Commission.
The council designated the Daily Jefferson County Union as the city’s official newspaper.
Meanwhile Tuesday, after reconvening, the newly-formed council:
• Moved to a third reading an ordinance restricting parking on both sides of Highland Avenue, west of Janesville Avenue, on Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Moved to a third reading an ordinance changing the speed limit to 30 miles per hour on North High Street, from Ralph Street north to the city limits.
• Reviewed and approved the 2019 annual report on the city’s recycling program and authorized signature by proper officials.
City engineer Selle said the city recycled 984.41 tons of materials including newspaper, cardboard and magazines, compared to 993.8 tons in 2018. Fort Atkinson recycled 153.4 pounds per capita, which, he said, surpasses the standard of 106.55 pounds, so the city has met the collection standard.
Also, he said, in 2019, the city recycled 50.2 tons of e-waste, such as tube-type televisions and computer monitors, compared to 40.1 tons in 2018.
“That program (at the compost site) has been very well used and to date has been able to operate in the black with the $20 fee we have for each of those (e-waste) recycled products,” Selle stated.
• Accepted the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA award for 2019 as it has for the past 28 years. The city achieves this recognition by having a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
• Approved proclaiming Friday, April 24, as Arbor Day in the City of Fort Atkinson.
• Granted operator licenses to Laura Gilpatrick of Pizza Hut and Elizabeth Stahl of Creamery 201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.