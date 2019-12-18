The Fort Atkinson City Council approved borrowing $950,000 from Premier Bank to purchase 75 acres of land behind Fort Atkinson High School.
Premier was one of two banks who submitted quotes for the 10 year loan, earning the bid after offering an interest rate of 2.358 percent.
The land is immediately adjacent to the city in the Town of Koshkonong, just east of Fort Atkinson High School at the southwest corner of Banker and Hoard roads. It is expected to hold about 130 single-family home lots and four to six multi-family home lots, City Manager Matt Trebatoski said in August.
The council gave authorization to obtain the quotes for the loan in a special session Aug. 28.
At the time the deal was started, Trebatoski said it fits perfectly with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Fort Atkinson residents shouldn’t see a “substantial bump,” in taxes, according to Trebatoski. He said the cost of the 10-year loan for the land purchase is being lumped in with that for completing renovation of the fire station.
“This is in the city’s best interest,” Trebatoski said. “The location is great; it’s a prime location for housing. It helps us address an immediate need for multi-family housing and a future need for single-family housing.”
The location, as Trebatoski pointed out, is right by the high school, Madison Area Technical College, a grocery store, a convenience store, health-care facilities and restaurants.
The loan from Premier Bank doesn’t include a prepayment penalty, Trebatoski said, so the city can pay the loan back ahead of time as it sells the land off to developers.
In August, Trebatoski told the council he was expecting an interest rate of more than 3 percent. The lower interest rate will save the city around $15,000 from what it initially anticipated.
“I’m happy for the city this is moving forward,” councilmember Mason Becker said. “This secures the future of Fort Atkinson. Now we can get some developers in the next year or two and build some housing we desperately need.”
After councilmember Jude Hartwick said he would “enthusiastically move” to approve the borrowing, and councilmember Chris Scherer seconded Hartwick’s motion — though without the adverb attached — the loan was unanimously approved.
