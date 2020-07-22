The Fort Atkinson City Council has approved having the city match an up-to $300,000 Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Capital Catalyst grant from the city’s unassigned general fund balance, contingent on positive operating results for fiscal year 2020, to create an economic development revolving loan fund.
Council members, meeting virtually via Zoom, took that action Tuesday upon recommendation from the Fort Atkinson Economic Development Commission.
City Manager Matt Trebatoski said the city tentatively has been awarded a $300,000 Capital Catalyst matching grant from WEDC, contingent on local matching funds.
The goal of the proposed $600,000 Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund (CCRLF), he noted, is to encourage startup of new businesses and expansion of existing businesses less than five years old in the City of Fort Atkinson.
In early February 2020, he said, the city’s Economic Development Commission applied for a Capital Catalyst grant to WEDC and a matching grant to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation to establish the CCRLF.
Trebatoski said the intent originally was to match the WEDC funds with a grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation; however, the foundation declined to support the city’s request, and upon follow-up, city officials were informed that economic development was not an area in which the foundation wanted to get involved.
At its meeting in May, the city manager said, the commission discussed several other funding sources to match the grant, including borrowing, Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) district funds and a referendum. After review, each of those options were possible, but presented some potential drawbacks.
“Taking out a loan for the match would have to involve an interest rate below 2 percent and would require us to lend out the entire $600,000 almost immediately in order to make the debt service payments on the borrowing,” Trebatoski indicated. “It also would significantly slow the growth of the revolving loan fund, as the majority of the interest collected would go toward servicing the debt. Any business loan delinquencies or defaults would pose a serious risk for the city.”
Use of TIF district funds, he said, would require a project plan amendment, which is a fairly lengthy and costly process. It also entails receiving approval from the Joint Review Board, composed of representatives from the city, county, school district and technical college, he noted.
“Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, the funds used from a TIF district could only be used for business loans within that particular district, which would considerably limit the effectiveness of the loan program,” Trebatoski explained.
As to a referendum, he said, city officials do not believe one ever has been done for economic development purposes in Wisconsin and that they don’t know how well it would be received by the public.
“Also, the city would like to reserve this option as a last resort, for if funding is ever needed to improve or maintain the current level of public safety, public works or other municipal services,” Trebatoski said.
After further thought about how the city could match the WEDC grant, he said, the commissioners took a look at the balance due from TID No. 6 to the city general fund for past advances.
“The advances were made to cover debt service payments on the borrowings for the land purchases and public infrastructure improvements for the Klement Business Park,” Trebatoski pointed out. “The current balance sits at just over $2.313 million.”
The advance balance, he said, has gone up annually for years; however, recently it has started to decrease as TID No. 6 — with the help of donor TIDs 7 and 8 — has begun to repay the general fund.
“The projected repayment amount to the general fund from TID No. 6 in 2020 is $315,000 to $395,000” Trebatoski informed. “These dollars potentially could be used to match the WEDC grant.”
He noted that the city’s unassigned general fund balance was dangerously low in 2011.
“Fortunately since then, we have been able to slowly build it back up to meet our policy goal of 15 to 30 percent of budgeted general fund expenditures,” Trebatoski noted. “That being said, $300,000 of the 2020 TID No. 6 repayment could be used for the match to the WEDC grant, provided the city has positive operating results in 2020.”
So far, the city has been on track to have a positive year, he pointed out, with the exception of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has resulted in some unexpected additional expenses of around $35,000 as well as anticipated revenue losses of approximately $60,000” Trebatoski indicated. “We are in the process of applying for grants to hopefully help us recover from these negative financial impacts caused by the pandemic.”
Looking at the city staff recommendation, the city manager said the funds advanced to TID No. 6 originally were used to support economic development through the backing of debt service payments for the capital outlay of land and infrastructure for the business park.
“It would make sense and be forward-thinking to repurpose a small portion ($300,000) of these funds into a business revolving loan fund to continue stimulating economic development in the city,” Trebatoski stated.
The former revolving loan fund program, he said, had a balance of $1.5 million.
“The remnant of that fund retained by the city consists of three current loans with balances totaling approximately $500,000” Trebatoski informed. “If we are able to match the WEDC grant, the city would then have two business loan funds with a total of $1.1 million.”
WEDC, he said, allows grant recipients up to a year to raise the matching funds, so the city still has the opportunity to find alternative partners to help fund the program.
“The City of Fort Atkinson stands to benefit immensely from the proposed CCRLF program through the new employment opportunities that would be created by the businesses assisted with the loan funding,” Trebatoski told Economic Development Commission members in May. “The increase in employment options would allow residents to work in the city as opposed to commuting out. It also would bring more people into the city, growing both our local economy and population.
“In addition, the program would assist in growing the city’s tax base through new private investment, thereby lowering the overall property tax rate for all local units of government — city, school district, county and technical college,” he added. “This ultimately would reduce the local tax burden for existing area businesses and residents alike.”
Meanwhile also Tuesday, council members approved the Economic Development Commission recommendation to renew the Klement Business Park listing contract with Madison Commercial Real Estate LLC for one year.
The city entered into an exclusive listing contract with Madison Commercial Real Estate to market and sell land in the Klement Business Park in August, 2019. The city previously had used CBRE, Inc. from 2016-19. Per the agreement with Madison Commercial, the agent is to market the property and only be compensated when the land is sold.
“As you’re aware, the city sold approximately eight acres this year to Mickelson Investments LLP, owners of RB Scott, for $155,820 and currently is under contract with Todd B. Willkomm for lot 11, approximately six acres, for $90,000” Trebatoski told council members. “Additionally, there are two other interested parties that are currently in discussions with the broker.”
The initial agreement with Madison Commercial, he said, was for one year.
“In discussing our contract with Mike Herl, of Madison Commercial, we agreed to present a one-year extension to the commission,” Trebatoski said.
“It was determined the current asking prices for lots in the park are appropriately set and should be maintained,” he added. “The prices are $40,000 per acre for frontage lots Nos. 1 and 13, and $20,000 per acre for all remaining lots.”
The broker’s commission, he said, will remain at 6 percent of the sale price, and that an additional commission of 3 percent would apply to a cooperating firm. This commission is much less than the per-acre cost the city had with CBRE in the past, he pointed out, noting that all earned commissions are to be paid at time of closing.
Also Tuesday, the council:
• Adopted changing the speed limit to 30 miles per hour along the entirety of Hackbarth Road at the request of the Town of Koshkonong. The township has installed the proper school signage and painted a centerline on the roadway, although the city has not yet been able to add a four-way stop at Endl Boulevard.
• Approved combining Wards 1-9 and using one ballot box for the Aug. 11 fall primary election. As such, separate voter counts will not be maintained for the combined wards.
• Accepted the annual report on the Water Utility Identity Theft Prevention Program.
“There have been no identity theft incidents or suspicions over the last year and, therefore, we are recommending no substantial changes to the program,” City Clerk-Treasurer Michelle Ebbert said. “We feel that it is effective at this time, and will continue to monitor and review it each year.”
