The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved a new wastewater utility rate structure and a three-phased wastewater utility rate increase.
Utility customers will see their rates increase starting Jan. 1, with subsequent increases occurring in 2022 and 2023.
Using the new wastewater utility fee structure, customers will pay a flat fee, based on meter size, and a usage fee, based on CCF, an industry standard used to measure water flow. One CCF represents 100 cubic feet of water.
In an Oct. 30 memo to the council, Wastewater Utility Supervisor Paul Christensen wrote that the increases initially were included as part of a Sewer Rate Study draft prepared by Oconomowoc-based Trilogy Consulting, LLC, and presented to council during its Oct. 6 meeting.
The draft outlined the restructuring of sewer user rates, proposing increases over a three-year period, from 2021-23, with funds from those increases used to repay an approximately $16.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan. The program, as described on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website, is a federal-state partnership that provides communities with low-cost financing for water quality infrastructure projects.
Monies from the loan will be used to update the wastewater utility, bringing it into compliance with state-mandated phosphorus-related upgrades, construction of which, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, must be completed by May 31, 2023.
Rate increases sufficient to repay the loan must be adopted prior to the loan closing, slated to take place at the beginning of the project, which, Christensen wrote, is anticipated to take place in late February or early March of next year.
Wastewater utility customers will see increases both in flat rates and usage charges. Customers are billed twice a month, the city’s website states.
Flat fee charges increase with meter size, Christensen said. Currently, utility customers pay a flat fee of $12.40, which is charged to all utility users regardless of meter size.
Within the city, meter sizes typically range between 5/8 inches and three inches. Commercial users typically use meters larger than one inch, Christensen said.
Using the new structure, those with meter sizes ranging between 5/8- and ¾-inch will see their flat fee increase to $16.30 in 2021, $20.30 in 2022 and $24.20 in 2023.
For those with one-inch meters, flat fees will increase to $21.30 in 2021, $30.20 in 2022, and $39 in 2023.
Those with 1-1/4-inch meters will see flat fee rates of $25.30 in 2021, $38.20 in 2022 and $51 in 2023. Those with 1-1/2 meters will see rate charges of $29.60 in 2021, $46.80 in 2022 and $63.90 in 2023.
Customers with two-inch meters will see flat fee increases of $39.50 in 2021, $66.60 in 2022 and 93.70 in 2023. Those with three-inch meters will see rate increases of $52.70 in 2021, $93.10 in 2022 and $133.40 in 2023.
Usage charges are based on user consumption measured using CCF. The utility has been charging for domestic sewage $2.50 per CCF. Approved increases will bring CCF charges to $2.53 in 2021, $2.56 in 2022, and $2.59 in 2023.
High-strength surcharge flow rates and increases are the same as domestic sewage.
Those with septic tanks will see CCF rates increase from this year’s rate of $30.35 to $30.62 in 2021, $30.89 in 2022 and $31.16 in 2023.
Rates for those with residential holding tanks will not see CCF rate changes, which currently are set at $8.92. CCF Rates for commercial holding tank customers also will stay the same at $10.73.
The current rate for landfill Leachate, $18.70 per CCF, also will hold steady.
In a related action, council adopted several revisions to the city’s Sewer Use Ordinance. Revisions were needed to align the city’s ordinance with the new rate structure and update the code to current standards, Christensen wrote.
In a memo to council dated Oct. 1, Christensen, City Engineer Andy Selle and then-City Manager Matt Trebatoski noted 1993 was the last time a “complete revision of the sewer rate structure was completed.”
The revision came after the “1992-1993 plant update construction” was completed, they wrote. Trilogy Consulting was hired earlier this year to analyze the utility’s rate structure in light of “significant plant improvements slated,” they added.
The revision to the ordinance removed some 18 pages of language that no longer was applicable, Christensen said.
The measure passed its third reading and will be adopted as code, City Council President Mason Becker stated.
In other business, the council:
• Learned from Interim City Manager Dave Berner that the process through which a new city manager is being sought has identified several semi-finalists. Council members will be updated at a special closed-session meeting planned Dec. 8.
• Following recommendation by the plan commission, approved a preliminary certified survey map (CSM) for property on Hoard Road. The CSM falls within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city of Fort Atkinson. The CSM divides one lot into two one-acre residential building sites.
The original Hoard Road parcel has a recorded CSM from 2008 and showed two future lots located on Lot 2. The recently submitted preliminary CSM shows one of those lots relocated to the west side of the property to accommodate placement of a septic system within a 66-foot-wide strip shown as part of the future lot. The parcel would require rezoning from A-1 to A-3 to be in compliance with Jefferson County zoning ordinances.
• Approved purchasing 10 mobile radios and two dispatch control stations in 2021. Funds of $39,800 have been established in the 2021 budget, according to a memo to council from Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump. The actual cost of the equipment is $39,740.
A 90-day delivery period is associated with the equipment, which, Bump said, was the reason for making his request now. Coordinating the purchase and delivery of the equipment with a 2021 squad car transition will result in a cost savings, he wrote.
• Approved a joint powers agreement with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for County 911 emergency system usage in 2021. The agreement is made annually and there are no costs associated with the agreement, Berner noted.
Approved removal of a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) accounting process, opting instead to use a different accounting procedure based on utilizing “expense depreciation funds.” As noted by Selle, the water utility is owned by the city and therefore does not pay taxes.
Instead, the utility makes a PILOT payment to the city’s general fund. In May, he said, the city submitted a request to the Public Service Commission (PSC) to make the accounting change and create a “dedicated main replacement funding mechanism through expense depreciation.” The new accounting mechanism would apply to all new water mains placed into service, he said.
The utility will continue to pay approximately $300,000 to the city’s general fund for its existing assets, he added.
“From the city’s perspective, the payment into the general fund will continue as it has in past years. The increase in this payment, associated with the value of new mains is what will be missing,” Selle wrote in the memo, adding that 55% of the water utility’s current assets are composed of water main.
That percentage would increase with installation of new main, but gradually, over time. Loss of the long-term revenue is not expected to incur significant impact on the financial health of the general fund, but, Selle wrote, changing to the new accounting form is expected to save the utility’s ratepayers nearly $400,000 by 2045.
