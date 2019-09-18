The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of new playground equipment for Arrowhead Park.
The council gave the go-ahead to spend, initially, $37,772 for the equipment. The project will cost a total of $44,000 for new surfacing, as well as shipping and installation of the equipment.
However, after contributions of $22,000 from the Fort Community Foundation and $20,000 from the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club, the eventual cost to the city will be only $2,000.
Arrowhead Park is part of the Arrowhead subdivision on the city's northwest side, with mostly single-family homes nearby, according to Parks Department director Scott Lastusky.
The park is intended to function mostly as a neighborhood park, Lastusky said. It doesn’t have parking, lights or electricity and it can not be rented for events or youth sports events.
“This park is truly intended for the neighbors,” Lastusky said. “We’re trying to keep true to that.”
While it is a neighborhood park, Lastusky said, he does expect a lot of people to utilize the new equipment, mostly by walking with strollers or wagons or riding bikes to the park.
The Rotary Club last year planted a couple-dozen trees at Arrowhead Park, located at the corner of West Cramer Street and Blackhawk Drive, and plans to help in the playground equipment setup.
Lastusky said that after the equipment is up, Arrowhead Park will look similar to Trailway Park. After the playground is constructed, Lastusky said, he might come back to the council for approval on building a pathway to connect to park to Laurie Drive.
The eventual small cost to residents was a big plus to council President Paul Kotz.
“This is a nice example of how the community steps up to support the city,” Kotz said. “With minimal use of taxpayer dollars.”
