The Fort Atkinson City Council approved the purchase of new body and squad car cameras, as well as new Tasers for the Police Department, when it met in regular session Tuesday evening.
The purchase and installation of the cameras will cost the city $38,969, and the Tasers will cost $13,200.
Police Chief Adrian Bump said the department has had the same programs for the body and squad cars for a number of years, but there have been problems with the two running on separate systems.
The new system will use the same program, allowing the cameras to work together simultaneously, Bump said.
“There will be value, time and efficiency savings for our department,” Bump said.
The department is purchasing five new squad car cameras and 10 new body cameras, as well as the back-end client installation on the department’s computer server.
Some of the money for the cameras is coming from the K-9 Unit fund, according to Bump. He clarified that the camera goes on the handler’s body and not the dog’s, after a question from council President Paul Kotz.
The department is purchasing the new Tasers because, he said, its old ones are well past their expiration date.
“We’ve been lucky to get them this far,” Bump said.
The department is ordering nine new Tasers that are the newest version of the same model currently in use by the department.
Bump added that the department doesn’t use the Tasers on a “regular basis,” but they are deployed consistently when an officer needs to contain a person who is resisting an officer.
The Tasers will be delivered by January, according to Bump.
