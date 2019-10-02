The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved a $36,000 purchase of a new LED sign at the entrance of Jones Park.
The sign is being paid for by donations and grants from the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club, Fort Generals, Fort Youth Baseball and the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
The only final cost to the city will be labor during installation.
The sign will replace the current one which was installed in 2000. The current sign requires Parks Department employees to go out to the park and change the message by hand.
The new system will be updated remotely, which allows it to have multiple messages at once and be changed more frequently.
The sign at Jones Park will be similar to the one by the Fort Atkinson High School driveway. The Jones Park sign will be exclusively for community events and announcements.
“I think it’s a great idea,” council member Mason Becker said. “I know the current sign gets a little outdated when staff can’t get out there.”
