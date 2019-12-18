The Fort Atkinson City Council approved the city Fire Department’s new protection contract with the Towns of Koshkonong, Hebron, Jefferson, Oakland and Sumner after what Fire Chief Daryl Rausch called a “long and protracted negotiation.”
Rausch said it was a challenge to get all six municipalities on the same page. The largest sticking point, Rausch said, was how to structure the contract to avoid the townships seeing spikes in their payments when the city buys a new piece of equipment.
In the new contract, the townships will continue to provide money when the fire department purchases a new apparatus, but it will be a flat funding structure to avoid the large spikes seen in the past.
This new structure ties the funding for new equipment to the consumer price index of the purchases capped between 2 and 6 percent. The minimum and maximum increases in costs protect both the city and townships from “big swings,” Rausch said.
The new contract is a 10 year deal and costs to the townships are based on total equalized value, population and a five-year average call volume. These numbers will be recalculated in 2024.
This year was the first time the Fort Atkinson Fire Department has ever had more than 400 calls, Rausch said.
In 2018, the department responded to 364 calls, with 247 coming from within city limits and the remaining 117 coming from the townships.
The contract is set to expire Dec. 31, 2029. Either side can terminate the contract with 36-month notice. If Jefferson County was to provide countywide fire and EMS services, either side could renegotiate or terminate the contract with as little as 12-month notice.
In 2020, Hebron will pay $27,434.27; Jefferson will pay $26,037.67; Koshkonong will pay $167,493.34; Oakland will pay $27,091.25 and Sumner will pay $27,581.28.
