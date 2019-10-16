The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved the sale of $6.985 million worth of general obligation bonds to finance the construction of the new fire station.
It also approved refinancing Build America bonds the city sold to finance the Dwight Foster Public Library renovation in 2010.
The fire station bonds were sold for much less than initially budgeted. The initial plan was to sell $7.205 million worth of bonds, but the city was able to get an interest rate lower than the historic rate of inflation, according to Bradley Viegut, the managing director of the investment firm Baird.
The interest rate being set at 2.48 percent will end up saving the city about $185,000, which council member Jude Hartwick said is about the cost of a dump truck the city plans to purchase.
Viegut also presented the city council with its new rating from Standards and Poors.
The city was given an AA- rating. The rating reflects the city’s strength in a number of areas, but relatively weak economy.
The economy is categorized as weak because the city’s residents have an effective buying income at 90 percent of the national average.
Viegut said the categorization doesn’t take into account the lower cost of living in Fort Atkinson.
The good news, according to Viegut, is that the city is doing well with what it can control.
“Everything the city can manage through planning and policy making, you’re doing very well,” Viegut said.
