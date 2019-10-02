The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved the first step of a process to vacate a portion of the alley between Roosevelt and Cloute streets.
The first step involves the council approving and adopting a resolution to vacate. This will be followed by a public hearing and then the council must approve an order to vacate the city-owned property.
This is the start of a project the city will be undertaking to determine the future of the city’s alley system.
“This is the first of a number of alleys,” city engineer Andy Selle said. “We need to establish those (alleys) that are useful to us and our residents and those that aren’t useful.”
The residents of the area requested that the alley be closed to traffic to prevent people from cutting through the area. A certain section of the alley will remain open to allow tenants in the area to reach their driveways, but the connection will be closed off, Selle said.
“It appears we’ve achieved a win for everyone in this situation,” Selle said.
The city will benefit, according to Selle, because it won’t have to spend the time, effort and money maintaining the gravel. The portion of alley that will remain open is planned to be paved, Selle said.
Any alleys the city continues to operate in the future will eventually be paved, Selle said.
“We want alleys paved,” Selle said. “But if we’re going to pave them the property owners have to share the cost. It’s a bit of a sticky wicket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.