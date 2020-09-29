The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday heard from representatives of three prospective national and regional search firms to assist in recruiting candidates to succeed outgoing City Manager Matt Trebatoski.
However, council members put off appointing one of the search firms to guide the process until they have a chance to meet again in closed session — during or immediately following next Tuesday’s regular council meeting — to deliberate the matter further, and hear any questions or comments city department heads might have.
Trebatoski, 40, will be leaving Fort Atkinson Nov. 6, his last official day as city manager, to become city administrator/treasurer in the City of Oconomowoc. He is to start his duties there on Monday, Nov. 9.
He was selected as city manager by the Fort Atkinson City Council in July 2014. He and his family will be relocating to Oconomowoc.
Meeting in special session, remotely via Zoom, council members heard presentations by recruiters from Baker Tilly, GovHR, and Public Administration Associates LLC. Each was allotted approximately 15 minutes to make a case for why their firm would be best suited to conduct the search for qualified city manager candidates.
Trebatoski recused himself from the search firm presentations portion of the meeting.
Afterward, council President Mason Becker said the presentations were “a lot to take in.”
“I don’t know if we want to allow some time for that (messaging) to internally process,” Becker said. “Also, part of me wonders if this should play out in open session or if we would even be able to put it in closed session. I would think because it’s a personnel matter, we could.”
City Attorney David Westrick said that because selecting a search firm constitutes a personnel matter, the council could convene in closed session to discuss it further before rendering a decision.
Council member Paul Kotz agreed with Becker, saying, “Maybe it’s good that we can all gather our thoughts and digest it a little bit, and make a decision on Tuesday in closed session. And if the department heads had any comments or suggestions that they want to provide, (they could).”
He said he felt that each of the firms, ranging from small to medium to large in size, had outstanding credentials for conducting a city manager search.
“Just for what it’s worth, they all seemed like, to me, reputable groups,” Kotz commented. “Baker Tilly, of course, is a big name — they do our accounting work — but their people seem to be scattered all over the country and not so much from this area.
“Sometimes the smaller boutique firms — they’re in the area and they know things too, and can give you good custom, personalized service,” he added. “But that’s not to take away from the bigger firms. I think they’re probably three good groups — my assessment. Everyone has their own opinion if you listen to the ‘dog-and-pony shows.’”
Becker, meanwhile, said he had made several calls for references on all three search firms.
“Right now, I would feel confident going with any of them, but I think maybe we should allow some time for everybody to digest it,” he said. “The general consensus is that we’ll meet back next week. At some point in the regular council meeting, we’ll go into closed session and discuss this further, and we’ll make a decision from there.
“But I think this was good to get these presentations in the open,” Becker added. “And I will follow up with city staff who are willing to give their thoughts as well, too.”
A successor to Trebatoski likely would not be installed on or even around Nov. 6, Kotz said, adding “that’s probably not realistic.”
In fact, the winning candidate might not be seated until sometime early next year. During the interim, any of the three search firms could offer the city leadership assist.
“It seems like, in all likelihood, we don’t see anybody in this job ‘til January, and you’ve got the holidays and everything else,” Kotz said. “Just by the time you advertise, you screen the candidates, you interview them, you make a decision (and) they give notice, legitimately it’s probably January.”
Wastewater utility
Also Tuesday, the council reviewed and approved declaring the city’s official intent to reimburse expenditures, from the proceeds of borrowing, for the wastewater treatment plant updates and upgrades project.
Trebatoski said the city’s intent is to finance the wastewater treatment plant updates and upgrades project on a long-term basis by issuing tax-exempt bonds or promissory notes, the principal amount of which is not expected to exceed $16.5 million. The city, he said, also intends to advance monies from its funds on hand on an interim basis to pay the costs of the project until the bonds are issued.
The total budget for the wastewater treatment plant updates and upgrades project, he said, is around $16 million.
“The total estimated cost with financing is $19,146,027” Trebatoski noted. “This translates to an estimated average debt service amount of $957,301.”
“Current wastewater utility total principal debt outstanding is only at $741,494 as the utility paid off the 1991 debt for the last treatment plant update and upgrade project in 2011,” he added. “In 2012, we decreased rates for our customers by an average of 27.7 percent.”
The city manager said the estimated increase that will be needed to service the new debt for the treatment plant project, as well as continuing operations and maintenance and replacement costs, will be 12.3 percent by 2023, which might be spread over the three ensuing years.
“The review and approval of the rates required to finance the project will be presented at the Oct. 6 city council meeting,” Trebatoski informed.
“Unfortunately, this resolution needs to be approved by Sept. 30 in order for us to submit a draft application yet this year to potentially qualify for partial forgiveness on a State Environmental Improvement Loan Fund. The application will be finalized when bids for the project are in hand.”
In a related move, the council appointed City Engineer Andy Selle as the authorized representative for the city to file applications for financial assistance from the State of Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund for the wastewater treatment plant updates and upgrades project.
