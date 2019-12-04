The Fort Atkinson City Council received a report at its Tuesday meeting on an audit of the Tax Incremental Financing District located on the northwest side of town along Madison Avenue.
The audit — done by accounting firm Baker Tilly and presented by accountant Andrea Jansen — was required by law to be done after the city reaches 30 percent of the district’s expenditures.
The audit gave the district its highest level of assurance, Jansen said. He said the firm found there was nothing out of place.
“There was nothing unusual or out of the ordinary,” Jansen said. “There was nothing we noted to report.”
Jansen also said the financial status of the district means the city has some money free for the area — which includes the high school and the surrounding businesses.
“You have room to spend if you so choose,” Jansen said, which caused City Manager Matt Trebatoski to crack a smile.
The district will need two more audits over the course of its lifetime — one when the expenditure ends and another when the district closes in 2033.
